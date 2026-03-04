A University of Ibadan fresh graduate from the Department of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry has made history at the prestigious institution

The lady who was part of the pioneer set of the 2024/2025 session that recently signed out of the university did it in grand style

Apart from getting distinctions in five courses, the lady finished as the overall best graduating student in the faculty and won many awards

Dr Oni Taiwo Ireoluwamide, a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, has emerged as the overall best graduating student of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the pioneer pharmacy set of the class of 2025.

Celebrating her induction on X, the fresh graduate stated that she finished with a 3.93 CGPA on a 4.00 grading system.

Dr Oni Taiwo Ireoluwamide was honoured with many awards as she made history at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @taiwo_oni

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate lists achievements

Taiwo listed her achievements on X, noting that she was also the best graduating student of the Department of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry.

She also got distinctions in five courses and went home with many awards. She tweeted:

"Introducing Dr. Oni Taiwo Ireoluwamide, PharmD (University of Ibadan), MPSN 🥰.

"OVERALL BEST GRADUATING STUDENT, FACULTY OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES, Pioneer PharmD Set, 2024/2025 (CGPA: 3.93/4.00).

"• Best Graduating Student, Department of Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry.

"•Distinction in Clinical Pharmacy Practice.

"• Distinction in Pharmacology & Toxicology.

"• Distinction in Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry.

"• Distinction in Pharmacognosy & Herbal Medicine.

"• Distinction in Social & Administrative Pharmacy and many more awards."

Internet users congratulated and celebrated with the high-flying graduate on her academic milestones.

A lady emerges as the pioneer overall best graduating student of the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences. Photo Credit: @taiwo_oni

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

People celebrate UI graduate online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@apeke_yi said:

"Omoooo. Una Dey Cho ooo. Congratulations Taiwo."

@clintonagoni said:

"I am a sucker for excellence.

"Congratulations, Genius."

@revbytem said:

"May Olodumare bless you and your parents; all iconic Yoruba names. Well done."

@shehu_husseina said:

"Best graduating student pharm Chem ahhh that crazy course you are genius indeed, I salute you."

@TheophilicTheo said:

"Lord, is this my final stop? Have I already found a wife?

"Congratulations, Ireoluwami."

@EmmanuelApara1 said:

"Beauty with brain.

"Congratulations Taiwo."

@Adedeji_OP said:

"Congratulations, Taiwo!

"Many more outstanding feats ahead."

@theboyscooper said:

"Congratulations, I wish you the very best in your next phase of life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student had bagged a second-class upper degree in engineering and highlighted his achievements.

Man applies to UI after NYSC, graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Ekunnimo Samson Dare, who applied to study at the University of Ibadan, had graduated with a first-class degree.

Samson graduated with a first-class honours degree, emerging as the best graduating male student in the Department of Civil Engineering for the 2024/2025 session, with an impressive average of 94%. He shared his academic story, noting that it all began at The Ibadan Polytechnic, where he completed his HND programme in 2019, finishing as the best graduating student with a final average of 92%.

Afterwards, he proceeded for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Enugu state and applied to UI after completing the one-year mandatory exercise. Samson, who shared his convocation photoshoot, noted that he got into UI via direct entry.

Source: Legit.ng