Nigerian biker and photographer, Kola Onifoto had celebrated buying a new motorbike weeks before his fatal accident in Lagos

In his earlier post, the ex-military man expressed excitement and prayed he would not fall and die on the bike

The resurfaced message sparked many emotional reactions and debate among social media users

Nigerians have continued to react to the tragic death of Orowale Kolapo, popularly known as Kola Onifoto, following the resurfacing of one of his recent social media posts.

Before his death, Kola took to X on January 15, 2026, to celebrate purchasing a new motorbike.

On his X page, he shared a photo of himself standing beside the bike while holding his helmet.

Expressing excitement about achieving one of his long-held dreams, he wrote that becoming a biker was a milestone in his life. He also added a prayerful statement, saying he would not fall and die on the bike.

The post has now drawn widespread attention after his fatal accident during a solo ride in Lagos, which reportedly occurred over a month later.

He said:

"I recently became a new biker ✌️

"One of my life dreams clocked and achieved!

"I won’t fall and die on this -Amen!"

See his X post below:

Reactions to Kola Onifoto's recent post

Many social media users expressed surprise at the coincidence between his earlier statement and the circumstances surrounding his death. Some of the comments are below.

@n6oflife6 wrote:

"Today he’s dead. This life is not fair."

@gbolaha_n9 commented:

"Dammn💔. When we finally achieve our dreams , may deațh never show up at that time."

@LopezIyke_ stated:

"And unfortunately, he fell and died on the bike. This life is just unpredictable. It just seemed like he orchestrated his death. May he rest in peace."

@LotaBillz commented:

"I really don’t understand why one will be driving power bike in Nigeria. Bad road, useless drivers and poor healthcare facilities."

@Handyleema stated:

"This is sad.

I met him once.

RIP Onifoto.

He hustled o, chai

Ex military, uber, photography.......

Everything has ended."

@gbogbolowong commented:

"You fell and died. What’s the meaning of life? We live today and tomorrow we’re dead. Rip."

@judi2e stated:

"May you not die on top of what happens to be your biggest dream achieved in your next life.

Rest in peace, Kola."

Friend warns Kola Onifoto about his bike

In a related story, a social media user identified as @bukky_starrr shared a post claiming that a close friend had previously warned Kola against purchasing the motorbike involved in the accident.

According to her, the unnamed colleague had advised him not to get the bike. She alleged that the warning led to a misunderstanding between them, as Kola reportedly stopped communicating with the friend afterwards.

She said:

"I know a colleague that is very close to him and that was how I knew Kola because of how she sings his praises all the time.

"According to her, Kola stopped talking to her because she asked him not to get this said bike. Sadly he didn’t listen to her."

Video Kola Onifoto posted before he died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a two-minute video of Kola Onifoto pulling a daring stunt on the highway, which he shared six days before his demise, went viral on social media.

Kola, an ex-military and documentary photographer, was involved in a lone accident in Lagos on Sunday, March 1, which claimed his life.

