A Nigerian man took to social media to mourn Kola Onifoto hours after his death in a tragic accident

He posted screenshots of the chats they had a long time ago and also in February 2026 on social media

He also spoke about the type of relationship he had with Kola Onifoto in the post, which made many people emotional

As Nigerians continue to mourn the death of Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto, a man has posted a screenshot of the last WhatsApp chat they had a month before he died.

This comes after it was reported that the individual died in a tragic accident along the road.

Man mourns Kola Onifoto, shares chat screenshots. Photo Source: Facebook/Gbenga Adene, Twitter/OniFoto32

Man shares last chat with Kola Onifoto

As people continue to talk about him, Gbenga Adene took to his Facebook page to post photos of them together.

In the same post, he shared screenshots of their WhatsApp chat and mentioned when they spoke.

He said:

"KOLA ONIFOTO."

"Big name."

"Kola is like a midfielder to a lot of people; he is always distributing opportunities and gigs when he joins your attack, and also your defender when the chips are down."

"We were not close; I won't pretend to be close with him, but I was a beneficiary of his benevolence when he referred me for a construction gig last year."

Man shares last WhatsApp chat with Kola Onifoto. Photo Source: Facebook/Gbenga Adene

He explained that their relationship wasn't very close, but aside from this, they spoke about a deal and shared a screenshot of their discussion.

The photos showed they spoke about a specific gig and while the details were not fully revealed, the man mentioned that the late individual had planned to give him a particular job to do and they discussed how it was going to be carried out.

He continued:

"We spoke last month about another gig; this time it was a PR gig he wanted to give me, and we discussed strategies."

"Never knew life had other plans."

"Your watch is over."

"Rest well, brotherly."

The screenshot he shared shows they had spoken about the proposed job.

A few individuals who came across the post took to the comments page to share their emotional reactions.

Reactions as Kola Onifoto dies

Olambar shared:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Twmitola Ajayi noted:

"So sad."

Bosede said:

"No one needs to pretend to be close to him. I'm just his follower but his death hit like a family. Kola was a good guy. His good deeds is visible online here. It's hard to accept that the guy is no more. May God rest his soul."

Read the post below:

