A lady who is a friend of Kola Onifoto has taken to social media to mourn his tragic death

She spoke about an accident involving the biker and a visit to him at the hospital, where he underwent surgery

The lady said she was supposed to visit him and shared what the late biker told her

A friend of popular biker Kola Onifoto cried out after his death. She mentioned the question Kola asked her on February 27, just three days before he died.

The lady also mentioned a particular incident where she visited the market and purchased gloves for Kola Onifoto.

Friend of Kola Onifoto speaks

The young lady took to social media to make the statement after reposts confirmed the death of the biker.

According to a report by Vanguard Nigeria, Kola Onifoto died from the injuries he sustained in an accident in Lagos State after being hospitalized for several hours.

While several people have come out to speak about their encounter with Kola Onifoto, a young lady, Adaeze Ugochukwu, who was a friend of Kola, spoke about a very special moment.

She recalled the question Kola Onifoto asked her just last Friday, February 27, before he died three days later on March 2.

Adaeze Ugochukwu, in a Facebook post, wrote:

"Dear Kola Onifoto, I can’t believe I am doing this… The last time we saw each other was on the 17th of last month."

"One day, I saw bikers’ gloves in the market, and you immediately came to my mind. I called you to ask if you would like them, and I bought them for you (a glove I later found out didn’t fit your hands). You came to my house to pick them up. On your way back, you had an accident that led to surgery. I was so scared for you."

She spoke about buying him an item she saw in the market and the accident he had on his way back.

She continued:

"After that, I bought riding gears for you. When they arrived, I brought them to your new apartment so I could see you and also see the place. You were so happy that day. You told me I was the first person to visit your new home."

"We talked about life, money, age, your dad, hustle… everything. I brought food and fruits, and we ate together. You later dropped me home wearing the new gears. We even made videos."

Several days later, she spoke about her chat with Kola Onifoto and the question he asked her specifically on February 27.

Friend of Kola Onifoto recalls last conversation

She continued:

"On Friday, the 27th, we spoke again. You asked if you could see me this week. I planned to come on Thursday. Now I’m hearing that you’re no more?

"I have cried. I have asked why. I have so many unanswered questions."

"You were a hustler. You always said, 'Ada, I dey hustle oo.' You were selfless. You were everything you said you were, Kola. You were my guy. ❤️ It’s so painful to say goodbye, but I have to. Rest well, my guy. Till we meet again. 🤍"

Lady mourns Kola Onifoto, shares last meeting

