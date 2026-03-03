A man has posted a video of several Iranians celebrating the attack on Iran by the US military

Many of the Iranians could be seen in the video holding banners and flags and a message to President Trump

The video also showed the individuals stepping on something on the floor, which generated attention online

A man has posted a video showing many Iranians celebrating an attack on the country by the US military on the order of Donald Trump.

The said celebration, according to the video, took place in Boston, in the United States of America (USA).

Iranians in Boston celebrate US attack on Iran, send message to Trump.

Iranians celebrate US attack

The video, posted by @.hillarytaylorvi, shows several men and women, many holding different flags and chanting slogans.

The video at one point also showed the crowd chanting "USA," while several others held different banners that sent messages to the US president.

On one of the banners, a woman sent a powerful message to the US president, Donald Trump.

The message on the banner read,

"President Trump, finish the regime."

Iranians in Boston post banners, flags amid US attack on Iran.

The video posted by @.hillarytaylorvi contains a description that further explains the clip, which reads:

"Iranians in Boston celebrating the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran."

Several individuals held different banners in the video. As the clip trends, many people who came across it took to the comment page to share their observations.

Reactions as Iranians celebrate attack

letitiaisrael said:

"I’m confused why would Iranians be celebrating the attack on their homeland? So so sad."

The 1 they hate 2 love wrote:

"Sad thing is they actually believe he did it for them."

Joey Ice stressed:

"I really think it’s strange. Even if you hate your president. But there is a war in your home country, and so many people have died. Dozens of children died. At this moment,. It‘s so wired."

MiyaMiya added:

"I don’t like the way they stepped on their home country’s national flag."

Sy Le Nce🤫(4justice) noted:

"I really stand with the oppressed people of Iran against the terrorist regime and dictatorship, but why would they step on their national flag, I think even though they are not happy with the regime but still need to respect their national symbol. Please don't downplay her."

Stuckiniceage

"Yall really took it from one dictator and gave it to another. 💀."

Jay Fatum added:

"Wait when Iran becomes next LIBIYA...So sad other Nations has to decide your country's fate.... who should be the leader."

5an___dra said:

"I would never step on my own country flag, no matter how much I hate the government, because I think there is no perfect country in this world, there will be pros and cons, but it won’t change my respect to the country that I belong to."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United States of America warned its citizens in Nigeria to be careful because of fighting with Iran. This happened after reports said Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed by airstrikes from the US and Israel.

Iran-US war: Kano Muslims Pray for Khamenei

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that followers of the Qadiriyya Sufi order in Kano held a special prayer for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he was reportedly killed.

The prayer was led by Sheikh Muazzamu Nasiru Kabara at Darul Qadiriyya. Many people asked Allah to forgive him and give him peace.

