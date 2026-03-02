A Nigerian lady who boarded the same plane with Nigerian singer, Portable, has shared a hilarious video on TikTok

In the now-viral video, she captured what the singer was doing while onboard, and it caught people's attention

Social media users who came across the hilarious video took turns to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's unexpected encounter with singer Portable on a flight has gone viral, thanks to a video she shared on TikTok.

She posted the video via her official account, showing a side of popular singer Portable that caught viewers' attention.

Nigerian lady shares video onboard flight with Portable.

Lady enters plane with singer Portable

The lady's TikTok video captured the singer's behaviour onboard, sparking lots of reactions and comments.

In the video posted by @tovia_grams1, Portable was seen enjoying himself mid-air, dancing subtly while showing off his gold chains and jewellery.

Portable's joy and carefree spirit onboard the plane captured the hearts of fans and viewers, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video.

The singer's willingness to let loose and have a good time, even in a confined space like a plane, really impressed many.

"POV: You boarded the same plane with Portable. Golds on golds," the video's caption read.

Nigerian lady shares video of Portable showing off his gold jewelries onboard flight.

Reactions as lady boards plane with Portable

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@ZAZA asked:

"Why nobody de sit with ham?"

@ALFA JIGGY said:

"Hope say your 10 million done ready cause as he day see this video you done day owe am like that."

@Awele said:

"Funny enough he fit add this video to he music video, na mad art you do for am if he get sense!"

@//Bolex Clips HR said:

"The guy just Dey do him thing. And some people go think say e Dey try oppress."

@Emelia reacted:

"Why everybody demands fear am."

@I’sha said:

"Make he just catch you as you dey video am."

@Remilekun said:

"All this one no concern me. I rent house yesterday and i don't remember the Road again."

@Black Evil said:

"Wanti ko eran mo ero. Nah why e sit alone make he no go bite innocent person."

@beedice said:

"Make una pilot no sha be person wey dey owe portable 10 million."

@SUNAEZ FRAME reacted:

"You could have said with mad man."

@GBOLA added:

"I like as e site alone make no bite other passengers."

@SUPREME BHB said:

"This is the fine boy in music industry. Birds are flying to more success."

@junior cool said:

"Big man, how things nah? please I want to feature you but I don't know how to Rich you."

See the post below:

