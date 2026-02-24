A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media over a troubling period of financial challenge in her life

In a video posted via the TikTok app, she opened her kitchen and showed netizens how it looked like during this period

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users recounted their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's emotional disclosure about a difficult period in her life caught the attention of social media users.

The video she posted revealed the harsh realities of financial struggles, touching the hearts of many who had faced similar challenges.

Lady cries after entering her 'empty' kitchen

The lady, identified as @prettyexcellent on TikTok, opened her kitchen to show the emptiness that confirmed her financial hardship at the time.

Massive reactions trailed the video, with viewers recounting their own stories of financial struggle.

Her kitchen, once filled with foodstuffs and goodies, was now empty, devoid even of the most basic foodstuff, garri.

This reality check left many emotional as they praised her courage in sharing such a vulnerable moment.

"POV: You open the kitchen and there's nothing, not even garri. My excellent people, have you experienced a time like this?" she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady shares emotional experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 said:

"Wait, if this was real what would the person do? Sleep hungry? Jesus and I’m sure there’s someone out there genuinely going through this."

@Honey live said:

"With this beauty that God gave me. I can never let myself be hungry."

@The_babygirl_Genevieve said:

"I’ve experienced this and it’s one of the worst feelings, especially when you don’t even have someone to borrow from."

@Cake&small chops plug in Auchi said:

"My pain is after all this struggle we’re left with nothing Buh a paper with grades that can’t give us good life. Not worth it at all. Let’s stop making Nigeria education compulsory. If only I can tell my mom I don’t want to further. ND was hell."

@Coco said:

"On God o dry season go make you question a lot of things, Na there I dey now the part of not knowing who to call. Omo even after I call sef and no help came through. Omo Na life sha."

@Bridget said:

"I'm in same situation now and unfortunately rent is due, next semester fees is in the corner looking at me, mama is growing older, papa is no more but still my hope isn't lost."

@overthinker reacted:

"Una wey dey say she carry camera so Haba na this is a relatable post she didn’t ask for money if u feel like helping help her and stop the harsh talks majority of us has been in this situation at some point in our lives so what’s the fuss about."

@voiceofdavid_off added:

"Sometime I think about people who are still in school at this period, I recently graduated just few years back, I know what it was like, let alone this current economy. It’s crazy. God help you guys."

