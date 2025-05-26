A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing how she transformed her mother's house in the village

In the inspiring video, she first showed the former look of the house before displaying the current design after it was renovated

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

An epic transformation has captured the hearts of social media users, as a Nigerian woman showed the renovation of her mother's village home.

The before-and-after video, which captured the extensive renovation, left viewers in awe of the transformation.

Woman displays transformation of mother's house

Identified on TikTok as @gracenwoko, the woman shared an emotional transformation video that began with the house's former look.

The clip then progressed to the renovation process, capturing the amazing work that went into revamping the property.

As the video reached the end, it finally showed the newly refurbished home which was well furnished and designed to look luxurious.

"POV: Transformation of my mother's house in the village," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman transforms mum's house

TikTok users took to the comments section to express their admiration for the woman and praise her zeal to transform her mother's house.

@LORDLAMBA_FBA said:

"God bless you for putting smile on her face may our children do more then this for us."

@God's gift wonder commented:

"I pray God bless us too so I can do the same for my mom and grandma, congratulations ma."

@God all the way said:

"Congratulations mar I can’t wait to finish what the Lord has started in my family."

@Debbie reacted:

"Congratulations may God continue to bless you ma."

@Queen Julielove Tv99 said:

"Congratulations, I pray one day I will do this for my parents. I tap from your grace."

@Kike Abikoye535 said:

"Congratulations, but put gate to surrounding the premises for her god bless you."

@Chi 83 said:

"CONGRATULATIONS DEAR WAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST."

@Uwa Otas said:

"A beautiful transformation. Congratulations to you and mum and of course, to the rest members of the family."

@Beauty Wears wrote:

"God bless you, I m going to this soon and more, I'm waiting on God's blessing."

@Williams reacted:

"This is amazing. I wish to be able to do same to my mom’s house someday please follow back my destiny helper."

@THE_SADPART’IS said:

"U cam isn’t doing a good job. This looks more beautiful that it’s appearance."

@Chizzy Noble said:

"Same thing I'm planning to do to my parents home in the villa."

@pretty Jennifer added:

"I tap from dis amen."

Watch the video here

Lady rejoices as family house gets renovated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after her old family house was transformed.

In a video, she displayed the former look of the house and its new structure after it was renovated into a duplex.

