Felix Imoh, Global PR Manager at Legit, has addressed traders at the Lagos Traders Fair 2026 on AI and media influence in financial markets

The session did point to how Artificial Intelligence systems rely on news and social media data for real-time trading signals

Imoh cautioned traders against unregulated platforms while stressing the value of local market knowledge

The Lagos Continental Hotel played host to one of Nigeria's most anticipated finance events of the year on Friday, April 10, 2026, as Traders Fair 2026 brought together traders, investors, fintech innovators, and industry experts for a full day of seminars, exhibitions, and networking sessions.

Felix Imoh speaks at Lagos Traders Fair 2026 on AI, media influence, and modern trading systems.

Source: Original

Among the standout voices at the event was Felix Imoh, Global PR Manager at Legit, the pan-African media conglomerate behind Legit.ng, TUKO, and Briefly News, who delivered what many attendees described as one of the most engaging sessions of the day.

Imoh's presentation, titled The Rise of AI Traders: Are Humans Still Needed?, placed the spotlight on a question that is increasingly relevant to retail traders in Nigeria and across the continent. Drawing on current industry data and real-world case studies, he walked his audience through how artificial intelligence is reshaping forex trading, stock markets, and financial commodities, and what that shift means for everyday traders operating from Africa.

How media data shapes AI trading decisions - Imoh

The session covered the mechanics of AI-powered trading systems, from algorithmic bots and machine learning models to deep learning tools capable of processing news sentiment, social media signals, and macroeconomic data in real time. Imoh also highlighted the significant role that media organisations now play as data sources for these AI systems, a point that drew particular interest given his professional background at the helm of one of Africa's most widely read digital news media platforms.

"Every headline is a trading signal," Imoh told the audience.

"AI models are being trained on financial news, official press releases, and even social media posts."

He was equally measured in his assessment of what AI cannot yet replace, placing strong emphasis on human judgement, local context, and the kind of nuanced understanding of African markets that no algorithm has fully mastered.

"The goal is not to beat the machine," he said.

"It is to understand it, work with it, and stay one step ahead. Nigerian traders have a genuine edge when it comes to reading local economic conditions, and that edge becomes even more powerful when it is combined with the right AI tools."

Imoh also addressed the risks associated with unregulated AI trading platforms, warning attendees against bots promising guaranteed monthly returns, a growing concern within Nigeria's retail trading community.

Felix Imoh delivers a session on AI trading and media influence at Lagos Traders Fair 2026.

Source: Original

Legit.ng at the centre of financial information flow

This intersection of media and financial intelligence is something Legit.ng is already positioned at the centre of. As Nigeria's leading digital news platform, Legit.ng produces real-time reporting on economic policy, currency movements, Central Bank decisions, and business developments that directly influence how traders and investors read the market.

In a media landscape where accuracy and timeliness are non-negotiable, platforms like Legit.ng are not simply reporting on the financial world; they are actively shaping the information environment in which trading decisions, both human and algorithmic, are made.

Traders Fair 2026 was free to attend and drew participants from across Nigeria's finance and technology sectors. The event, organised annually by the global Traders Fair brand, is designed to connect local and international finance professionals and foster knowledge-sharing across the trading community.

How Lagos street hawker became crypto founder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jeremiah Musa, popularly known as Jerry, rose from hawking sachet water in Lagos to becoming a globally recognised crypto and Web3 media entrepreneur.

He founded The Bit Gazette, a Dubai-based digital publication employing Nigerian journalists. This singular act reshaped blockchain reporting while giving young African writers international exposure in the fast-growing digital asset industry.

Jerry, recently named among the Forty Under 40 Africa awardees, also supports students facing financial hardship

Source: Legit.ng