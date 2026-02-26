Founded in 1948 and originally named the University College, Ibadan (UCI), University of Ibadan (UI) is Nigeria's premier university

Over the decades, the prestigious tertiary institution has produced some of Nigeria's most influential minds, who have gone on to make their marks in their careers and on a global scale

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some notable Nigerians who attended UI, the courses they studied and what year they graduated

The University of Ibadan (UI) is arguably the Harvard University of Nigeria, and this is not far-fetched, as the varsity is home to some of the finest Nigerians to have walked the face of the earth.

From African literary giants to a governor and global diplomats, the premier Nigerian university boasts powerful alumni who have left their footprints on the sands of time, whether dead or alive.

Some iconic Nigerians have passed through the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: AFP, Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng highlights six iconic Nigerians who have passed through the University of Ibadan, their fields of study, and the year they graduated from the university.

1. Chinua Achebe

Best known for his novel 'Things Fall Apart,' Emeritus Professor Albert Chinualumogu Achebe, widely known as Chinua Achebe, is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

Achebe, regarded as one of the founding figures of modern African literature, graduated from the Department of English, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, in 1953, according to the university.

The Nigerian novelist died on March 21, 2013, at the age of 82 in Boston, Massachusetts, after a brief illness.

2. William Folorunso Kumuyi

Another great alumnus of the University of Ibadan is William Folorunso Kumuyi. Pastor Kumuyi is the general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry situated at Gbagada, Lagos, with branches scattered across Nigerian states and other nations.

Pastor Kumuyi graduated with a first-class honours degree in mathematics in 1967 from UI.

3. Godwin Obaseki

Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, a former governor of Edo State from 2016 to 2024, is another alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

UI confirmed that Obaseki studied classics, gaining admission in 1976 and graduating in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division), as per Premium Times and ThisDay Live reports.

4. Professor Abiola Odejide

Professor Abiola Odejide was the first female deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) of the University of Ibadan. She had both her undergraduate (B.A. English, 1968) and PhD (1986) at the university, where she served in various capacities.

According to the institution's website, Professor Odejide was the founding principal investigator of the Gender Mainstreaming Programme from 2007 until her retirement in September 2011.

She was a Professor of Communication and Language Arts.

5. Flora Nwapa

Chief Florence Nwanzuruahu Nkiru Nwapa, widely known as Flora Nwapa, was the first African woman novelist to be published in the English language in Britain.

The late novelist, regarded as the mother of modern African Literature, graduated from the University College Ibadan (now the University of Ibadan) between 1953 and 1957, earning a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in English, History, and Geography.

ThisDay Live reported that she was the first female student to gain admission into UCI by direct entry.

6. Professor Gabriel Babatunde Ogunmola

Professor Gabriel Babatunde Ogunmola, a Nigerian professor of chemistry and the chancellor of Lead City University, Ibadan, is an alumnus of UI.

He obtained both his bachelor's degree (1965) and his doctorate (PhD) in Chemistry (1968) from the institution.

Legit.ng learnt that Professor Ogunmola later became a professor of biophysical chemistry there in 1980.

The University of Ibadan has produced some highly influential graduates. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan mathematics student who changed his department in year two had graduated with a first-class degree.

Graduate who left OAU for UI excels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who left Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) for the University of Ibadan (UI) had graduated with a first-class degree.

In a LinkedIn post, the graduate described how her determination to graduate with top honours began in 2019 when she attended a convocation ceremony at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).

According to her, witnessing a family friend graduate with a first-class degree and emerge as the university’s overall second-best student inspired her to pursue the same academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng