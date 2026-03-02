A young Nigerian man abroad reacts amid the US and Iran conflict as he rushed to his bank to make a request

In the video, he explained that he was headed to his bank to withdraw his money and mentioned the amount

He also explained why he was making the said move in the video as the video shows him entering the financial institution

As the United States government (US) continues to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, a Nigerian man abroad immediately rushed to the bank and explained why.

He could be heard in a video speaking about the money he has in the bank, which he wants to withdraw immediately as he talks about missiles.

Nigerian man abroad explains bank withdrawal amid US and Iran conflict.

Man visits bank amid attach on Iran

The statement of the young individual, @mc.abcd1, comes after the US confirmed the killing of the leader of the Islamic Republic following a series of attacks.

As the incident unfolded, the individual feared that the country he resides in abroad might soon be hit by missiles. Hence, he rushed to the bank to withdraw the money he has in his account.

In the video, he said:

"I'm going to the bank. Let me go and withdraw my money. My money in the bank is 5 AED. 5 AED is 20,000 naira. I want to go withdraw it, so that even if it's public transport they want to put us, let me go and withdraw. I don't want to hear missile touch us; that's why they can't find the money."

Young Nigerian man reacts to US-Iran conflict with bank visit.

@mc.abcd1 added in the video that he is in the bank to withdraw the money so there wouldn't be an excuse that his money is missing should the country get attacked with missiles.

His statement in the video captured the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as Nigeria man visits bank

MALAIKA JOSPHAT stressed:

"My brother soon you are going viral."

D.M.R~OFFICIAL shared:

"Did you sleep last night?? Me I sleep and have a nice dream oo despite the fact that drones is passing my roof."

TWINI Noted:

"I love Nigerian accent. bro you made me laugh with this your content."

Nelson Brown Shated:

"Oga send me 1bd Na, I fit send u my benefit number."

Angelle’s Noted:

"Ohh bro only 5aed😁😁😁 you know you can only redraw above 100AED."

FEMALE GENERAL noted:

"That what I told my kids no more sending money."

Sheila noted:

"Since yesterday I never sleep I just dey go toilet dey come out too much fear dey my body."

🦋Renee🦋 Noted:

"You want to kill me with laughter after Iran wake me up with💣💣💣💣 in Qatar."

ibrahimaudi676 noted:

"My freind stay and buy the scraps and sell and make money. the attack will not last forever."

Abdul Gafar 10 stressed:

"Just transfer it to your family Biko."

ZEHAM FASHION FINDS & MORE said:

"Why are you doing that? Iranians are not targetting the whole country. it is the USA Bases they are targeting."

