A Nigerian man, Ayo, who earlier informed netizens about his deportation to Nigeria after 10 months in ICE detention, has released a new video, wherein he expressed optimism about his situation.

Ayo lived in the United States for 10 years before he was deported to Nigeria.

Ayo's unfulfilled US dream

In a TikTok video, Ayo could be seen playing basketball with some folks. According to Ayo, that basketball court was where he began his training before migrating to the US in 2015.

He revealed that his dream was to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the US, but things didn't work out as he envisaged.

While his deportation appears like a setback, Ayo vowed never to give up and will continue to push forward. He wrote:

"It’s great being back here hooping with family; This was the court where I started training for basketball before leaving for the US in 2015.

"Goal was and is to play in the @NBA but as you all know that didn’t work out just YET. Even though deportation “seems” like a setback I know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

"Romans 8:28. No giving up, we move onward in Jesus name - Appreciate everyone for their support through this transitional period. God bless."

US deportee gets encouragement from netizens

TP (The Pepper’s Journey) said:

"When you begin to see your environment not as a limitation but as fertile ground, everything changes. Opportunities are rarely announced with trumpets. They are discovered by those willing to look again, think again, and start again. Life still has much in store for you. This is not the end of your story. It is a redirection. And redirection is not rejection — it is preparation. Stand up. Reimagine. Rebuild. Your next phase may be greater than the one you left behind."

Lulu_Skyyy said:

"First of all! Thank God you made it back home safe, I pray God compensates you for everything you may have lost. Things will align & work for your good."

$ham said:

"Life will get better for you. I trust God will turn it around for you in Jesus name. Keep your head up!"

BAMIDELE MORAKINYO said:

"Nothing do you my guy 💪🏼💯. You still gonna be making the dollar with ease, InSha Allah."

BECCA✨❣️EDO CORPER said:

"Welcome back home, I pray the Lord guide your steps, comes through for you and support you in every aspect of your life."

Adesola BSN said:

"Welldone Ayo it will get better God is with you!"

Maggy7 said:

"Been through the same experience,it is well brother indeed all things work out together for good for those who love the lord."

US deports Nigerian man who is 70

