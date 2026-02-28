A University of Ibadan graduate earned first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering and ranked among the top students

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has drawn admiration online after sharing how he set a new academic record in his family.

The graduate, identified as Omiyinka Samuel Victor, took to X to reintroduce himself as a Mechanical Engineering graduate who earned First Class honours from the prestigious institution.

In his post, he disclosed that he graduated among the top students in his class.

Sharing some pictures he took for his induction, he wrote:

"Reintroducing:

Engr. Omiyinka Samuel Victor (GMNSE, GMNIEE)

B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan

FIRST CLASS HONOURS (Top 6 out of 42 students in my class)"

University of Ibadan graduate breaks record

In another post, the University of Ibadan engineering graduate reflected on his achievement, noting that he became the first person in his family to attain several academic milestones.

He stated that he is the first engineer in his family and also the first to graduate with a first-class degree in engineering.

The graduate further disclosed his academic performance, revealing that he earned 44 A’s, 12 B’s, and 9 C’s across 65 engineering courses.

According to him, his success was made possible through divine grace and dedication.

He wrote:

"Just dawned on me that:

1. I’m the first Engineer in my family

2. I’m the first First-Class Engineer in my family

3. out of 65 Engineering courses, i had 44 A’s, 12 B’s and 9 C’s

all these i attribute to God my marker. 🙏🏼"

His achievement has inspired many social media users, with several people congratulating him and praising his dedication to academic excellence.

See his X posts below:

