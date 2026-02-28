University of Ibadan Graduate Breaks New Family Records with First-Class, Shares Achievements
A graduate of the University of Ibadan has drawn admiration online after sharing how he set a new academic record in his family.
The graduate, identified as Omiyinka Samuel Victor, took to X to reintroduce himself as a Mechanical Engineering graduate who earned First Class honours from the prestigious institution.
In his post, he disclosed that he graduated among the top students in his class.
Sharing some pictures he took for his induction, he wrote:
"Reintroducing:
Engr. Omiyinka Samuel Victor (GMNSE, GMNIEE)
B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan
FIRST CLASS HONOURS (Top 6 out of 42 students in my class)"
University of Ibadan graduate breaks record
In another post, the University of Ibadan engineering graduate reflected on his achievement, noting that he became the first person in his family to attain several academic milestones.
He stated that he is the first engineer in his family and also the first to graduate with a first-class degree in engineering.
The graduate further disclosed his academic performance, revealing that he earned 44 A’s, 12 B’s, and 9 C’s across 65 engineering courses.
According to him, his success was made possible through divine grace and dedication.
He wrote:
"Just dawned on me that:
1. I’m the first Engineer in my family
2. I’m the first First-Class Engineer in my family
3. out of 65 Engineering courses, i had 44 A’s, 12 B’s and 9 C’s
all these i attribute to God my marker. 🙏🏼"
His achievement has inspired many social media users, with several people congratulating him and praising his dedication to academic excellence.
See his X posts below:
Engineering student with 5 scholarships shares story
In a related story, a young Nigerian man, Olasunkanmi Mubarak, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.
Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Olasunkanmi shared that he bagged a first-class degree in petroleum engineering.
Identified as SunkanmiMubarak on X, the graduate shared how he lost his phone in 100 level but still got a perfect GPA.
He also listed the scholarships and awards he had won.
In his words:
"Started teaching during the ASUU–COVID strike to afford a phone and support my parents with the little I saved before resumption.
First week of virtual classes?
I lost the phone.
Lost all the savings I had made during the strike and pandemic.
Still finished 100L with a 4.00/4.00."
See his post below:
From businessman to UI engineering first-class graduate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan.
He opened up about how he handled a lot of businesses as an undergraduate and how he still managed to bag a first class.
His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.
Source: Legit.ng
