A graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, also known as FUOYE, has taken to social media to share his academic achievement, posting a photo of himself

He made the post after completing his education at the university and revealed the CGPA he graduated with in the trending post

The young man, who identified himself as Bukunmi Odeyemi Samuel, also shared that he received a scholarship from ASUU

A graduate of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) who bagged a scholarship from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has graduated with a first class and displayed his CGPA.

This is contained in a post he shared on his social media page alongside his CGPA and the course he studied at the said university, which is located in Ekiti State, Nigeria.

Graduate of Federal University Oye trends online

Bukunmi Odeyemi Samuel took to his page on X on 7 February to share his achievement on social media.

He mentioned in the said post the course he studied at Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), the CGPA he had, and also the scholarship he got during his undergraduate days at the institution.

@theboybukunmi wrote:

"B.Sc Mathematics."

"First class honours (4.59)."

"ASUU Scholarship recipient."

He also spoke about himself in the viral post.

He continued:

"Bukunmi ODEYEMI S; The boy covered by grace, grounded by resilience, and guided by vision!!!"

The said post, which detailed the course he studied, his exact CGPA, and also the scholarship he got in school, caught the attention of several social media users.

Many of those who came across his post on X took to the comments section to congratulate him on his academic achievement shortly after he shared the news following his graduation from the university.

Nigerians celebrate graduate of FUOYE

@Abundance_123 shared:

"May the favour market locate you ✅. Congratulations."

@hardeykunley30 noted:

"Congratulations to you, my dear brother."

@olowoyodaniel00 stressed:

"My Favorite colleague. Congratulations Brother."

@h_classiq0 Shared:

"Next time let it be 4.95 Congratulations."

@Toluzene wrote:

"Congratulations my ski."

@KorshakpeM24275 said:

"Congratulations to you, my fellow critical thinker."

@yagahgroup said:

"More Grace."

@ToluwaniPr50427 wrote:

"Congratulations Stardom."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of Babcock University went viral on social media after praying for a 5.0 CGPA during the Hallelujah Challenge and later sharing her result online. She said she got emotional after seeing a B, as she had hoped for all A’s, but added that she remains grateful to God.

FUTO graduate shows off her result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) sparked reactions online after sharing her academic results on her social media page to celebrate her academic feat.

The Optometry graduate posted photos showing she earned over 60 A’s from 100 level to 600 , stating that she made only A’s in all her Optometry courses. The screenshots she posted showed he CGPA from 100 level to final year in the Nigerian university.

