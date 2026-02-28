A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he emerged as the best graduating student in the department of Industrial and Production Engineering

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Mustopha Adekola, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Mustopha shared that he bagged a first-class degree in industrial and production engineering.

Intelligent man bags UI first-class engineering degree

On his LinkedIn page, Mustopha Adekola shared what he achieved as a student of the University of Ibadan and emerged the best in his department.

He also celebrated his induction into The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Nigerian Institute of Industrial Engineers(NIIndE).

His LinkedIn post read:

"After five intense, rewarding years at the University of Ibadan, I’ve realized that Industrial Engineering is the discipline of turning "impossible" into "efficient."

"Yesterday, that journey reached a milestone I will carry with me forever: I was officially inducted as a graduate member into The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and The Nigerian Institute of Industrial Engineers(NIIndE).

"Starting with my 6-months internship at BAT Nigeria Limited where I gained deep insights in manufacturing strategies, quality control & assurance, process optimization, operational efficiency, Integrated Work Systems (IWS), sustainability initiatives, and resource management."

Sharing details about his undergraduate project, he added:

"With the knowledge gained on sustainability initiatives during my internship, I decided to took on the challenge of exploring solution to rural electricity challenges in Nigeria alongside my colleague Emmanuel Oyediran as our final year project which led to explore the topic " 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗩𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮.

"This research was nominated as one of the best three in the department where we had to showcase the idea with other best three final year project from other departments in Faculty of Technology.

"This research was strictly supervised and monitored by Oluseye Adebimpe, PhD. Thank you very much for your guidance and mentorship sir.

"Apart from finishing with a CGPA of 3.81/4.0 (First Class Honors), I have demonstrated academic excellence scoring highest mark in top Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Engineering courses.

"Yesterday, I graduated as: Best Graduating Male Student, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (2024/2025). Overall Best Graduating Student, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (2024/2025).

"Special thanks to my HOD Victor Oladokun, my lecturers and everyone who has been part of the journey and still part of the journey. As I transition from student to professional engineer, I am eager to bring this blend of academic excellence and industrial experience to the global stage. The goal remains the same: Optimization, Efficiency, and Impact. The work has only just begun!"

Netizens celebrate UI first-class graduate

Oluwapelumi Akinpade said:

"Congratulations my guy."

Samuel Tella said:

"The journey begins. Excited Post-IPE."

Abdulroqeeb Bakre said:

"Congratulations brother."

