A Nigerian graduate celebrated completing his education after spending seven years on a programme originally designed for four years

He explained that he studied at FCE Abeokuta before restarting his academic journey at Olabisi Onabanjo University

Despite challenges and delays, he expressed gratitude to God and his parents for supporting him through the journey

A Nigerian graduate, Kehinde Oluwatomini Bamgbose, has celebrated his academic journey after spending seven years completing a four-year course.

The graduate shared his story on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed gratitude for finally reaching the end of his studies.

A student celebrates graduating after spending 7 years at university. Photo credit: @ogbenifele/X

Source: Twitter

Graduate uses 7 years for 4-year course

According to him, his academic journey lasted seven years, even though his programme was originally designed to be completed in four years.

He explained that he spent the first three years at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Abeokuta, before starting afresh at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), where he studied Performing Arts.

The graduate, who also is the 39th OOU Students' Union Government (SUG) president, noted that restarting his academic journey had not been easy, as he had to deal with challenges, including school-related issues and internal processes.

A student celebrates graduating from a 4-year course after 7 years. Photo credit: @ogbenifele/X

Source: Twitter

Despite the difficulties, he remained determined to complete his education.

Sharing the flyer of him being the FYB personality of the day, he expressed joy and appreciation for how far he had come.

He also thanked God and his parents for their support throughout the process. He acknowledged their role in helping him achieve his goal.

He wrote on his X page:

"In all, I'm grateful. 🙏🙏🙏

THE JOURNEY OF 7 YEARS IS ABOUT TO END… 3 years at FCE, Abeokuta, and starting all over again here in OOU to study the same course wasn’t an easy task, accompanied by politics.

THANK YOU JESUS,THANK YOU MR & MRS BAMGBOSE 🙏."

See his post below:

Reactions to OOU SUG president's post

Some of the comments are below.

@kaiyyde wrote:

"Dedicating a whole seven years to schooling is crazy, congratulations chief."

@Jahh_99 said:

"Seven years for education isn't an easy feat; congratulations."

@Desola_of_OOU1 stated:

"Grand Commander. Congratulations."

@AdepojuFausat commented:

"Congratulations leader."

@joe_milola wrote:

"Congratulations FELE!"

@OmotadeAdetayo commented:

"Congratulations My President.🎉"

In another post on X, the OOU SUG president raised awareness of examination malpractice.

He wrote:

“Say no to examination malpractice, avoid anything that will make you to be summoned by the Student Disciplinary Council (SDC).”

See the post here:

In a similar post, a University of Ibadan graduate has shared what he intends to do with his certificate after graduating from Industrial and Production Engineering.

Lady opens up about academic journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrated her academic achievement as she finished with a high CGPA.

The young lady took to social media to share her academic journey and how she achieved a CGPA of 4.99 out of 5.00.

She also showed off multiple awards she won for her academic performance on her social media page.

Source: Legit.ng