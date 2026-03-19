A Port Harcourt fashion designer currently in the Nigerian Law School has inspired internet users with her academic success story

According to the Nigerian Law School student, she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times before having a breakthrough

Her story went viral on social media, causing many people to also share their academic success stories and how they wrote the UTME multiple times

A fashion designer has disclosed that she wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times, but now she is in the Nigerian Law School.

The Nigerian Law School student, with the TikTok handle @officialkarizacouture, shared a short video of herself flaunting her black outfit.

A Nigerian Law School student reveals she wrote the UTME four times. Photo Credit: @officialkarizacouture

Source: TikTok

Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"The world did not come to an end when I wrote JAMB 4 times but see who is in law school now."

The fashion designer attributed her success to God. In her words:

"God is such an orchestrator of Good things..."

She revealed that she was posted to Kano for her Law School program.

A Nigerian Law School student shares her academic story. Photo Credit: @officialkarizacouture

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Nigerian Law School student inspires netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Nigerian Law School student's post below:

Teemarh Conglomerate ✨ said:

"I wrote JAMB 3 times and kept choosing Law, even when it felt like it wasn’t working out. Now I’m a Law graduate, waiting for Law School. God did it."

Tiara said:

"Wrote jamb thrice ....Entered a school didn't get my desired course guess who's now a SN in 100 level."

skai_gemini said:

"People who refuse to give up. I’m proud of you and congratulations for not giving up."

V💕 said:

"I studied MLS for almost 9 years guess who is resuming for her internship next week 😩ME🥹🥹🥹!! I will surely use this sound when I start."

anastasia ❤️ said:

"I wrote jamb 5 times plus diploma see me now in law school."

Mowafade❤️🥺✨ said:

"Omoh, I don see my motivation 🥹😭 21 writing jamb again for law."

I am me🌸🤎 said:

"I wrote jamb 3 times, back to back, post UTME, wet pillows, late night cry's, depression, all because of no admission. But look who's going to be in LLB 200 by September. 😭😭 God is so good. Today I am at a magistrate court to witness my first ever criminal case as an intern law student."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate who resumed the Nigerian Law School in Lagos had shared his unexpected registration struggles.

Lawyer shares his Nigerian Law School result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lawyer had made public his Nigerian Law School result.

According to the legal practitioner, he finally got the courage to apply for his result breakdown and felt bad when he saw it. He noted that he began studying for his bar finals four weeks before the due date. On his result breakdown, Festus admitted that he does not just feel hurt, but feels worse than he felt in 2021.

The lawyer's result breakdown showed he finished Nigerian Law School with a second-class lower degree, scoring 'B+' in civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics and skills; an 'A' in corporate law practice and a 'C' in property law practice.

Source: Legit.ng