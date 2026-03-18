A young man has celebrated completing his computer science studies at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

The intelligent man shared how he almost made a first class as he posted his cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

His story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the graduate on his academic feat and shared observations about his CGPA

A Nigerian graduate, Bankole Samson, who almost made a first-class, shared his academic journey

Celebrating her achievement on TikTok, the excited Samson stated that she graduated from the department of computer science with a second-class upper degree.

A computer science graduate shares how he almost bagged first class. Photo: @samtechfx

Source: TikTok

Computer science graduate posts CGPA

Identified on TikTok as @samtechfx, the young man shared his academic journey.

He wrote:

“4 primary schools. Skipped basic 2. 2 secondary schools. 1 waec and 1 neco. 1 A-level degree. 1 polytechnic. 1university. 0 carry over and finally graduated with first class lower 4.49 CGPA.

"I made it. Not just a degree… it’s a story and I made it don’t be selfish with your congratulations."

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail computer science graduate's CGPA

Temmydharyourh said:

"Just 0.1 some lecturers........it is well congratulations to you may almighty make things easy and always perfect his work in your life."

HARDEYBARYOH said:

do you mean 4.49 and you no go beg some lecturer make dem just shift you ,ejeh jesuu."

NZUBECHUKWU said:

"Congratulations to you bro. I feel your pain, speaking from experience."

CALEB said:

"congratulations. but wetin be first class lower?"

Oluwatimileyin said:

"kaaaaiiiii 0.01 , Omooo God will strengthen you brother congratulations. Sir wish you many more success ahead me; getting pained for a stranger."

Ezema_victor (vee-creations) said:

"Congratulations on your first class keep soaring bro, just followed you."

Dammystrands said:

"my alma mater ooo. I know they will never add that 0.01. congratulations stranger."

Boss_elly01 said:

"This is very painful but nevertheless congratulations my bro."

HARDEYBARYOH said:

"omoh this thing nha wickedness oo ,why dem no fit add that 0.01."

A computer science graduate of OAUSTECH who almost bagged a first class posts CGPA. Photo: OAUSTECH

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng