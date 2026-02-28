A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has taken to social media to share her academic achievements

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) who won two scholarships flaunts two awards she received as she bags a first-class degree in Animal Science.

Oluwashewa Dianne Oguntubo made the announcement on her LinkedIn profile, sharing photos confirming the awards.

Graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University displays CGPA

In the same post, she shared details showing her exact CGPA from 100 level to her final year.

She had a CGPA of 2.92 in her 100 level but worked harder and graduated with a higher CGPA in her final year.

Her statement read:

"A 2025 Graduate!!!"

"I’m excited to announce that exactly a week ago, I officially graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University with a First Class Degree (CGPA 4.50/5.0) in Animal Science."

"To be honest, this was not a feat I thought was possible, especially after my first year in the University, but I’m grateful to have worked my way up to be among the best of the best."

"The breakdown of my results from my 1st year to my 5th year is as follows:"

"1st Year: GPAs – 2.89, 2.94; CGPA - 2.92/5.0."

"2nd Year: GPAs – 4.47, 4.60; Updated CGPA - 3.74/5.0."

"3rd Year: GPAs – 5.0, 5.0; Updated CGPA - 4.19/5.0."

"4th Year: GPAs - 4.86, 4.91; Updated CGPA - 4.38/5.0."

"5th Year: GPAs - 5.0, 5.0; Final CGPA - 4.50/5.0."

After she started improving her CGPA, she shared that she won scholarships that helped fully pay her 400-level and final-year tuition fees.

She continued:

"The improvement in my academic performance came with two faith- and academic-based scholarships, which partially covered my 4th-year tuition and fully paid for my final-year tuition."

Graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University displays awards

Besides the scholarships, she explained that she won two awards from the university and shared the details:

"The highlight of my convocation last week was not just graduating with a first class, but also being a recipient of two University awards:"

"Professor Ofelia Galman Omitogun Prize for the graduating student with the highest score in Fundamentals of Animal Biotechnology."

"Professor Emmanuel Babafunso Sonaiya Prize for the best graduating student with the highest score in Animal Production."

"My sincere gratitude goes to the Almighty God, for crowning my efforts with success, and then to my parents, siblings, lecturers, friends, and reading partners. These achievements would have been impossible without you all."

"To everyone who comes across this post, I truly hope you are motivated not to give up on your dreams, despite the doubt in your heart. Keep setting big goals, keep improving, and don’t stop until you can try no more."

"He who aims at the sky shoots higher than he who aims at the tree." - George Herbert"

