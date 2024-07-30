A lady is celebrating her successful graduation from the prestigious Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State

The lady graduated with a first-class honours degree in computer science during Babcock University's 2024 convocation

The beautiful lady made a post to celebrate her graduation and she said she was a best graduating student

A Nigerian lady has graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

The lady posted photos to celebrate her graduation during the 2024 convocation of Babcock University.

Uzoamaka graduated with a first-class in computer science from Babcock University. Photo credit: TikTok/@uzoxca.

In a post she made on X, Uzoamaka said she graduated with a degree in computer science.

Uzomaka said she graduated with a first class hours degree from the school.

She also said she was the best-graduating student, making many people congratulate her.

She said:

"Best graduating student. First class honours. BSc in computer science (Information Systems). Babcock University 2024."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates with first-class

@Oluchisxn said:

"And you so pretty"

@ewameansbeauty_ said:

"Congratulations Amakaa. You did that!"

@soyecaterings commented:

"Beauty and brains. Congratulations."

@C_h_i_s_o_m_ said:

"Also got first class in Computer science. Can I get to know you more Amaka Asa nwa?"

@wisonnomkyeh reacted:

"Congratulations dear! I tap into your grace."

@vioshomoshi said:

"I’m such an advocate for beauty and brains, girlll you’re the standard."

@CMoseschuks said:

"Congratulations Uzoamaka, you're indeed a champ."

@sir_Momoraji said:

"Congratulations on your achievement."

@Yunuzz_yz said:

"First Amaka that didn't disappoint... Congratulations scholar."

@Edmonto37803237 said:

"Nothing better than being beautiful and intelligent. Congrats."

@WPofficial_x said:

"This is a milestone. Congrats."

@Davesosorr remarked:

"Congratulations! More great achievement."

@AnslemNwosu said:

"Congratulations on to the next stage."

@aribobo_of_Lag said:

"I've seen my missing half. Congratulations, my own to-be. I finished as a BEng in chemical engineering Second Class Upper 29 of age."

Lady makes first-class in mathematics

A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

