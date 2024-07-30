Babcock University Student Graduates With First Class in Computer Science During 2024 Convocation
- A lady is celebrating her successful graduation from the prestigious Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State
- The lady graduated with a first-class honours degree in computer science during Babcock University's 2024 convocation
- The beautiful lady made a post to celebrate her graduation and she said she was a best graduating student
A Nigerian lady has graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.
The lady posted photos to celebrate her graduation during the 2024 convocation of Babcock University.
In a post she made on X, Uzoamaka said she graduated with a degree in computer science.
Uzomaka said she graduated with a first class hours degree from the school.
She also said she was the best-graduating student, making many people congratulate her.
She said:
"Best graduating student. First class honours. BSc in computer science (Information Systems). Babcock University 2024."
See her post below:
Reactions as lady graduates with first-class
@Oluchisxn said:
"And you so pretty"
@ewameansbeauty_ said:
"Congratulations Amakaa. You did that!"
@soyecaterings commented:
"Beauty and brains. Congratulations."
@C_h_i_s_o_m_ said:
"Also got first class in Computer science. Can I get to know you more Amaka Asa nwa?"
@wisonnomkyeh reacted:
"Congratulations dear! I tap into your grace."
@vioshomoshi said:
"I’m such an advocate for beauty and brains, girlll you’re the standard."
@CMoseschuks said:
"Congratulations Uzoamaka, you're indeed a champ."
@sir_Momoraji said:
"Congratulations on your achievement."
@Yunuzz_yz said:
"First Amaka that didn't disappoint... Congratulations scholar."
@Edmonto37803237 said:
"Nothing better than being beautiful and intelligent. Congrats."
@WPofficial_x said:
"This is a milestone. Congrats."
@Davesosorr remarked:
"Congratulations! More great achievement."
@AnslemNwosu said:
"Congratulations on to the next stage."
@aribobo_of_Lag said:
"I've seen my missing half. Congratulations, my own to-be. I finished as a BEng in chemical engineering Second Class Upper 29 of age."
Lady makes first-class in mathematics
A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.
Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.
Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.
