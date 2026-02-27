A University of Ibadan graduate earned First Class Honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Moses Tijesuni Samuel, has taken to social media to highlight his academic achievements and professional experience as he seeks a suitable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) placement.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samuel reintroduced himself to social media users.

He announced that he graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Samuel noted that he has practical experience in power systems, renewable energy, embedded systems, and automation. These are areas considered to be critical to Nigeria’s energy and technology sectors.

His recent post is aimed at securing an NYSC placement aligned with his technical skills and career interests, particularly in the oil and gas, energy, and automation industries.

The NYSC programme is a mandatory one-year national service for Nigerian graduates, and many participants seek placements that align with their academic background and career aspirations.

In the post, he wrote:

“Reintroducing: Moses Tijesuni Samuel, GMNSE

First Class Honours, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan

Hands-on experience in Power Systems, Renewable Energy, Embedded Systems & Automation.

Currently seeking NYSC placement in Oil & Gas, Energy, Automation.”

See his X post below:

Reactions to UI graduate's NYSC placement decision

Some of the comments are below.

@ajibola_fw commented:

"Oluwa Mega Ogo buruku buruku. One of my Academic Support pillars. Top guy for real. Up up way Insha Allah."

@_bench3D said:

"Mega Mega... ahead ahead, congratulations bro."

@denedo_tega said:

"Congratulations my bro! This is the start of bigger things to come. Keep soaring."

@Ochukks_da_kidd wrote:

"Proof that consistency and resilience win. You really did that, bro. First class and fully deserved. More wins loading."

@Thormmie_001 stated:

"First class, Electrical Engineering! I celebrate grace. Congratulations man! In few months time, I’ll be recreating this by God’s grace."

