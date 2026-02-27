Weeks to the commencement of the 2026 World Cup tournament, a man asked AI an important question

He took to the comments page of a post made by the official handle of FIFA and tagged the artificial intelligence

The artificial intelligence mentioned a team that is likely to emerge as the winner of the 2026 World Cup tournament

As the 2026 World Cup is set to kick off, AI has predicted the likely winner of the tournament just ahead of the commencement of the games.

FIFA had made a posting on its official handle on X, formerly Twitter, detailing the number of matches that would be played before a winner emerges in the tournament.

Ai predicts winner of World Cup tournament

@FIFAWorldCup also posted a photo containing the images of all the teams that would participate in the matches.

While football fans across the world await the commencement of the games, a user @Gopi_govind93 took to the comment section to ask AI an important question.

@FIFAWorldCup had posted:

"104 days to go. 104 matches at #FIFAWorldCup 2026."

After coming across the post, he tagged AI and asked it to predict the winner of the 2026 World Cup tournament.

AI forecasts 2026 World Cup champion. Photo Source: Twitter/Gopi_govind93

Source: Twitter

@Gopi_govind93 wrote under the tweet:

"@Grok, predict the winner."

Immediately, the AI responded and named a team that is likely to win the cup.

The AI responded:

"Spain to win the 2026 World Cup. Fresh off Euro success, with a stacked squad depth and top betting odds (+450), they are the clear favorite in this 48-team format. England and France are close behind, but La Roja lifts the trophy in July."

Reactions as FIFA speaks about World Cup

@Akurebro said:

"@FIFAWorldCup Nigeria is not there, Pls delete Ghana and put Nigeria so this great guy can make the world proud. Thank you for your favourable consideration."

@aajuya stressed:

"Any plan B for the Mexico 🇲🇽 matches? Secondly, when are you making a ruling on the Nigeria petition?"

@Demchille added:

"Whats the deal with Nigeria and DR Congo ruling?"

@spira1903 wrote:

"To be honest, not excited for this at all. Especially due to the time the games will be played, USA 1994 was already bad enough."

@prolifeai shared:

"Wait, 104 matches? That’s absolutely insane. The 2026 World Cup is going to be on another level—my calendar is officially cleared for June."

@Chris4Obi said:

"@FIFAcom is no longer being transparent. What is fifa waiting to give verdict on the complaint brought against DR Congo ? The playoff remain only some few weeks."

Source: Legit.ng