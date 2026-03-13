A Nigerian youth has graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and took to social media to celebrate his academic milestone

The fresh graduate, who got married in his 400 level, declared that he satisfied his examiners and highlighted his achievements from his 100 level to his 600 level

Social media users joined the OAU College of Health Sciences graduate in celebrating his academic feat with kind words

A man named Dr Olaore Stephen has expressed his excitement at completing his studies at Obafemi Awolowo University with flying colours.

In a viral tweet on X, Olaore, who graduated from the College of Health Sciences, said he satisfied his examiners.

A man graduates from OAU with flying colours, celebrates online. Photo Credit: @OlaoreStephen2

Source: Twitter

Olaore listed his notable feats from his first year to his 600 level. In his second and third years, he had a distinction and got married to the love of his life in year four.

Olaore added that he earned distinctions in his 500 and 600 level. His tweet read:

"I have satisfied my examiners.

"200L: Distintion in BCH.

"300L: Distinction in BCH.

"400L: Got married to the love of my life.

"500L: Distinctions in Pre-phase:: Prosthodontics, Endodontics, Oral Anatomy, Oral Physiology,

"Post-phase::Oral Pathology, Research/Entreprenueral Dentistry.

"600L : Distinctions in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery, Community Dentistry.

"BCHD IFE (HONS)."

Olaore's tweet gained traction on the social media platform, garnering over 11k views, 642 likes, 63 retweets, and 52 comments.

Dr Olaore graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in style. Photo Credit: @OlaoreStephen2

Source: Twitter

See his X post below:

OAU graduate celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the OAU graduate's post below:

@ugonaty said:

"Congratulations, chief."

@EgwuTimoht49231 said:

"My Oga.

"Congratulations, sir."

@DorisFyneface said:

"Congratulations, Doctor."

@Offsticks1 said:

"Congratulations, chief 🎊."

@SirYemmy01 said:

"This is really great. I'm motivated myself as a dental student."

@BamideleOrojo said:

"Baba ooo, congratulations, Doc."

@therealtoluano said:

"Congratulations to you, Mr. Stephen."

@Adeyemo69559521 said:

"Congratulations, my love, I'm so proud of you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Obafemi Awolowo University graduate had risen from a 2.92 CGPA to a first-class honour degree

Lady graduates from OAU after UNILAG rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady named Zainab had graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University years after UNILAG and UI denied her admission.

The young lady wrote the exam multiple times after and only gained admission on her fourth attempt to study at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, and displayed her CGPA. Zainab explained in her post that she wasn't given admission to study at the University of Lagos when she wrote her UTME exam at age 15, and it was due to her age.

Just after, she tried to study at UNILAG but wasn't given admission. She also tried to study pharmacy at the University of Ibadan after passing her JAMB exam and writing the Post-UTME, but the same year, something happened. Despite being denied admission by the University of Lagos and UI, she eventually started her program at Obafemi Awolowo University in the year 2019 and also experienced several challenges. People have reacted to her success.

Source: Legit.ng