A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she struggled to grasp what her course was all about, revealing that she bagged a 2:1

The story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on her academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Aminat Balogun, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Aminat shared that she bagged a second-class upper degree in industrial and production engineering.

Aminat Balogun, a UI engineering student, bags a second-class upper division. Photo: Aminat Balogun

UI student bags 2:1 engineering degree

On her LinkedIn page, Aminat Balogun explained that though she was the one who chose the course, she didn't fully understand what it entailed.

According to her, it was in 300 level that she started to grasp the idea behind industrial and production engineering.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"On Wednesday, I was inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE). Now officially a GMNSE and GMNIEE.

"And honestly, it made me think about how this whole journey started. I gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study Industrial and Production Engineering, and although I chose the course myself, I didn't really know what the course was about.

"In 100 level, we did mostly science courses. Only about two engineering courses. I still didn't fully understand what Industrial Engineering meant. Even in 200 level, it was still mostly mechanical engineering courses and just a few industrial courses.

"I remember wondering, "Where exactly do I fit in? What does an industrial engineer really do?" It wasn't until 300 level, 400 level and 500 level, through the classroom, industrial training, practical sessions, projects, that everything started making sense.

"I began to see systems. I began to understand processes. I began to see how efficiency, planning, data and people all connect. That was when I truly understood what it means to be an Industrial and Production Engineer.

"Graduating with a Second Class Upper was a proud moment. But the induction felt deeper. It felt like ownership. Now, as I prepare for my NYSC year, I'm looking forward to opportunities where I can keep learning, contribute meaningfully and grow, especially in operations, systems improvement, sustainability and data-driven roles.

"It's been a journey of clarity. And I'm just getting started."

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

Ajayi Oladamola said:

"Congratulations, Aminat."

Mustapha Adekola said:

"I am proud of your achievement."

Habeebah Obatade said:

"Congratulations, Amina."

Aminat Balogun, a University of Ibadan engineering student, shares how she struggled to understand her course. Photo: LinkedIn/Aminat Balogun

