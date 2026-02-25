A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a first class

He celebrated himself online and confirmed that he was the son of a renowned Warri-based lawyer, sparking reactions

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian man, Avwerosuoghene Great Esosuakpo, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Avwerosuoghene shared that he graduated with a first class degree.

A University of Ibadan student bags first class in law. Photo: @Avverosuo

Source: Twitter

Lawyer's son bags first class in law

Identified on X as @Avverosuo, the young man posted a photo of himself, while announcing his latest achievement.

His X post read:

"Avwerosuoghene Great Esosuakpo LL. B., First Class Honours University of Ibadan."

In the comment, another X user @INothing202, asked:

"Congratulations. Is your dad a Warri-based lawyer? There's a lawyer by the name Esosuakpo based in Warri. A very good lawyer, by the way."

Confirming that he was the son of the lawyer, the fresh graduate wrote:

"Yeah, Chief Eteh Esosuakpo."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class graduate

@INothing202 said:

"Wawww. He's a wonderful man. Congratulations to you and him."

@BrotherEbuka said:

"I have never ever met an Urhobo/Isoko family that does not have a lawyer. Someone in the family must be a lawyer. A parent, brother, sister, uncle, nephew, somebody. It’s impressive! Congratulations, Avwerosuo! I used to know an Avwerosuo growing up."

@ui_law_ said:

"@Avverosuo , your perseverance and hard work have brought you here. Congratulations on this milestone!"

@_ayojr said:

"If I were one of your lecturers, you couldn't make a first class with this your name stressing me to pronounce."

@Legalaccess_HQ said:

"First class Graduateeeee!!!! Congratulations to you!"

@Im_taiwo said:

"Congrats bro!!! Now this is how to do comeback!! Fly higher."

@OJEZS said:

"Suo! Suo!! You don be lawyer like your papa. I have known your dad at E L Akpofure SAN & Co way back. Congratulations oshare na."

@BabaJibreen said:

"Omoor una mean this department ooo. Congratulations."

@Hakeemofikenne said:

"Your face show, your shoe shine."

A University of Ibadan student whose father is a lawyer bags law degree. Photo: @Avverosuo

Source: Twitter

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division but ended up with a first class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100 level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan,

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng