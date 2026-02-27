A University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate who had a first-class degree in electrical and electronics engineering has revealed that it was not his initial department

According to the young man, he was originally admitted to study physics, but transferred to a different department after topping his class in his first year

He further disclosed that he did not meet the cut-off mark for his preferred electrical and electronics engineering course, and that was why he settled for physics in his first year

Abdulroqeeb Adewale Bakre, a University of Ibadan first-class graduate of electrical and electronics engineering, who ranked among the top 1% in his faculty, has disclosed that he was actually admitted to study physics, but changed departments in his second year.

Bakre shared this in a follow-up tweet after celebrating his graduation from Nigeria's premier university.

From physics to engineering in UI

Bakre pointed out, in a new tweet, that he settled for physics because he did not meet the cut-off mark for the engineering course he wanted.

Motivated by this, he said he doubled down and finished at the top of his physics class in his first year, with a 3.67 GPA, and this earned him a transfer to his preferred department.

Bakre further stated that he had a perfect GPA in his final year and had the best undergraduate project. He said his story shows that delay is not denial.

"Fun fact: I didn’t even start in EEE.

"I was admitted for Physics.

"Didn’t meet the EEE cut-off, so I doubled down.

"Finished top of my Physics class in my first year (3.67 GPA) and earned the transfer.

"Final year GPA: 4.0/4.0.

"Best Undergraduate Project.

"Delay is not denial," he tweeted.

UI graduate hailed on X

