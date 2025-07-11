A Nigerian man has become popular on social media due to the academic laurels he won both at the university and law school

The man, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja, shared his academic success on X where it went viral and attracted a lot of praise

The man won at least 18 academic awards at the Nile University of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School

A graduate of the Nigerian Law School has become popular after he shared a post to celebrate his graduation.

The brilliant young man was among the lawyers called to the Nigerian bar in 2025.

Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja graduated as the best from the Nigerian Law School. Photo credit: X/Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja.

After the ceremony, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja took to X to share his academic success with social media users.

In his post, which has gone viral, Ifonlaja listed the awards he won at the university and at the Nigerian Law School.

The post shows that Ifonlaja, who attended the Nile University of Nigeria, graduated with more than 18 academic awards.

He also graduated with a first-class degree, earning 5.0 in cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Ifonlaja graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 2024 with a first-class and was named the best graduating student.

Some of the wards he won include:

1. NLS Class of 1978 prize for Best Overall Student of the Year

2.NLS Class of 1980 prize for Best Overall Student of the Year

3. Sir Adetokumbo Ademola, KBE, GCON prize for Best Student of the Year

4.Dr. Taslim Elias GCON, SAN prize for Best Student of the Year

5. Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams, GCON prize for Best Student of the Year

6. Prof Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN prize for Best Overall Male Student of the Year

7. Nigeria Bar Association prize for Best Overall Male Student

8. Bonime Jackson Lott Foundation prize for Best Male Student of the year

9. Hon Justice Silvanus Ayere Ajuyah, OFR prize for Most Promising Graduating Student of the Year

10. Sir Darnley Alexander KBE prize for Best in Property Law Practice

11. The Body of Benchers prize for Best in Professional Ethics and Skills

12. Hon. Justice Kayode Kayode Esho CFR prize for Best in Professional Ethics and Skills

13. Chief Idowu Sofola, MON, SAN prize for Best in Professional Ethics and Skills

14. Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, CFR, SAN prize for Best in Professional Ethics and Skills

15. Mr. Damian D. Dodo OFR, SAN prize for Best in Professional Ethics and Skills

16. Director General's NLS prize for 1st Class Students

17. The Council of Legal Education Star Prize

18. Best Graduating Student, NLS, Lagos Campus

Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja attended the Nile University of Nigeria. Photo credit: Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja.

See his post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man becomes a lawyer

@addel_cares said:

"Congratulations. I hope you don't join them in the future to compromise the law in favour of politicians or for those with the big bag..."

@DesmondTobeOris said:

"Absolutely amazing. Congratulations and welcome to the bar."

@3rnyfred said:

"To finish overall best graduating student with a Law Degree is crazy."

