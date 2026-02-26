Oguntimehin Daniel Ifedamola graduated with a 3.96/4.00 CGPA, ranking second-best in UI's Faculty of Technology

A businessman expressed surprise that such a high CGPA still placed him second in the faculty

The exchange sparked reactions online, with Nigerians debating grading systems and overall best graduating student rankings

A Nigerian man has stirred conversations on social media after sharing his thoughts on the academic performance of the second-best graduating student in the Faculty of Technology at the University of Ibadan (UI).

The discussion began after the graduate, Oguntimehin Daniel Ifedamola, announced his graduation and induction on X.

He disclosed that he earned a first-class honours degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.96 out of 4.00.

In his post, he wrote:

“Today is my induction

"Introducing: Oguntimehin Daniel Ifedamola

"B.Sc. Electrical/Electronics Engineering

"First Class Honours (3.96/4.00)

"2nd Best Graduating Student, Electrical and Electronics Engineering

"2nd Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Technology, UI.”

While many users congratulated him on the achievement, a businessman who is also a graduate of UI, identified as @Ayoelesho, reacted with surprise at the CGPA.

With such a high CGPA and ending up as the second-best graduating student in the faculty, @Ayoelesho questioned what the Best Graduating Student would have gotten.

Responding to the post, he wrote:

“You had a 3.96/4.00 CGPA and you're the 2nd-best graduating student?

"Wetin BGS con get?”

The exchange quickly gained attention online, with many Nigerians expressing admiration for the academic excellence demonstrated by the UI student.

See the X post below:

Reactions trail second-best graduate's CGPA

Some of the comments are below.

@Deliajohnson_ wrote:

"There are schools in Nigeria that operate with 4.0 CGPA??? I thought all schools are 5.00 cgpa?"

@archym4real said:

"The caption no even say 2nd BGS in the school, Na for faculty of Technology. The question is, wetin the overall BGS in the school go con get?"

@praizsaidit commented:

"Both of them na just for the faculty oh. Overall best graduating student go be one kind waid aneema bruhh."

@emperor0196 said:

"My cousin graduated with them. He has posted over 20 first class student on his WhatsApp lol."

The best graduate in Faculty of Technology

The best graduating student of the University of Ibadan in the Faculty of Technology is HAMMED Abdullah Ishola.

Ishola is also a graduate of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He finished with a CGPA of 3.97.

Taking to his X page, he wrote:

Reintroducing: HAMMED Abdullah Ishola (Bsc., GMNSE, GMNIEE)

"First Class Hons.

"Best Graduating Student Electrical and Electronic Engineering

"Overall Best Graduating Student Faculty of Technology

"University of Ibadan

"70 courses taken: 67 As, 3Bs

"3.97/4.0

See his X post below:

