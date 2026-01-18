Pastor Jerry Eze launches $300,000 grant programme for young Nigerian entrepreneurs in key growth sectors

Each successful applicant will receive a $3,000 grant aimed at scaling or launching businesses

Transparency ensured by an independent organisation overseeing beneficiary selection and fund disbursement

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International and the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) movement, has unveiled a major empowerment initiative targeted at young Nigerians in key growth sectors of the economy.

The programme will provide a total of $300,000 in grants to 100 young people across the country, offering critical financial support to entrepreneurs in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

Pastor Jerry Eze empowers young Nigerians with $300,000 entrepreneurship grant. Credit: Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The initiative comes at a time when access to startup capital remains one of the biggest hurdles facing Nigerian youths with viable business ideas.

$3,000 minimum grant for each beneficiary

In a video message announcing the programme, Pastor Jerry Eze disclosed that each successful applicant would receive a minimum of $3,000. According to him, the funds are designed to either scale existing businesses or help promising entrepreneurs launch new ventures.

He explained that the initiative is structured as a grant, not a loan, removing the pressure of repayment and allowing beneficiaries to focus fully on building sustainable businesses.

The goal, he said, is to move young Nigerians from ideas to execution, and from survival to growth.

Independent process to ensure transparency

Addressing concerns around fairness and accountability, Pastor Jerry stressed that the entire programme would be administered through an independent organisation.

This body will handle the selection of beneficiaries and the disbursement of funds, ensuring a transparent and credible process.

By separating the foundation from the operational side of the grant, he said the initiative aims to set a clear standard for integrity, fairness, and professionalism in youth empowerment programmes.

“This is an early insight into a larger plan,” Pastor Jerry noted, describing the announcement as a teaser of broader interventions expected in the coming months.

Focus on holistic empowerment

Beyond financial support, the initiative reflects the foundation’s broader vision of holistic empowerment.

Pastor Jerry emphasised that the Jerry Eze Foundation is committed to addressing both the spiritual and practical needs of young people, encouraging innovation, productivity, and long-term impact.

“The Jerry Eze Foundation caters for the total man,” he said, urging young Nigerians to remain attentive as more details about the application process and programme structure are released.

Faith-inspired investment in Nigeria’s future

The grant programme blends faith-inspired leadership with practical investment in Nigeria’s future workforce.

By targeting agriculture, technology, and manufacturing, the initiative aligns with sectors seen as critical to job creation, economic diversification, and sustainable growth.

Through this effort, Pastor Jerry Eze aims to empower a new generation of innovators, creators, and business owners, reinforcing the message that faith, opportunity, and action can work together to drive meaningful change.

More details on application guidelines and timelines are expected to be announced soon.

Pastor Jerry Eze begins a foundation to empower young Nigerians. Credit: Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry is Nigeria's most influential YouTube streamer, raking in millions of naira daily.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the preacher emerged as the richest YouTuber in 2025, with over N7 billion in earnings,

