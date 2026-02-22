A man has called people's attention to an observation he made about Koinonia Global founder, Apostle Johusa Selman, and his rumoured love interest, Lady Sandra Areh

He made the observation after pictures showing Selman and Sandra together in Canada emerged on social media and reignited relationship rumours about the duo

According to the man, Sandra has been a long-time member and supporter of Selman's ministry and is affectionately referred to as Selwoman

Titiloye Kikiope, a social media manager, has reacted to new pictures of renowned Nigerian cleric Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh, his church member, who is rumoured to be his love interest, in Canada.

Selman is in North America for a series of high-level ministerial engagements and conferences under his ministry, Koinonia Global.

A man says he noticed that Apostle Selman and Sandra Areh are always everywhere together. Photo Credit: Kikiope Page, Koinonia Global

Source: Facebook

The pictures shared by Selman's church media team on its verified Facebook page on February 20 showed the duo in matching outfits.

While the rumours about Selman dating Sandra have been on for years, the duo have not publicly dismissed or confirmed their relationship situation.

Selman and Sandra: Man's observation

In a Facebook post on his page, Kikiope Page, Titiloye wanted to confirm from netizens if Sandra is indeed not Selman's wife, despite being often seen with him.

He further said that Sandra is a long-time supporter of Selman's ministry, and she is referred to as Selwoman. Titiloye claimed that the duo are always together. He wrote:

"Is it true that the woman you often see with Apostle Joshua Selman, widely known as Sandra Areh (sometimes called Sandra Chinelo Areh) is not his wife?

"She’s just a long‑time member and supporter of his ministry and is affectionately referred to by some followers as “Selwoman.”

"But they are always everywhere together."

A man says he observed that Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh are always in the same place. Photo Credit: Koinonia Global

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Selman and Sandra: Reactions trail man's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Ezekiel Ighodaro said:

"If apostle is not willing to do the needful, we will prayerfully do it for him."

Adibe Favour Chidinma said:

"Maybe they're in a relationship."

Joshua Osagie said:

"If he doesn't see a worthy woman, I'll like him to remain single.

"It's the best. He'll have peace of mind and clarity at least."

Emmanuel Adebayo said:

"Apostle says in one of his messages that he won't get married and that it will affect his ministry.

"He didn't want to get distracted."

Ayomide Emmanuel said:

"I heard Pastor Selman didn't mandate her to always be by her side. But she is still hoping on one day that he will propose marriage to her.

"They are now even wearing matching outfits. That means Apostle Selman can not preach against this kind of thing."

Thelma Josephine said:

"Their relationship is not defined yet. It is still boyfriend and girlfriend since like 10 years+ ago."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a concerned lady had sent a message to Apostle Selman over his new pictures with Sandra Areh in Canada.

Selman: US-based man asks deep question

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based man, Innocent Tino, had asked a thought-provoking question regarding Apostle Joshua Selman's relationship with Sandra Areh, after seeing pictures of them together in Canada.

Tino, in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 22, wondered what has become of Christianity these days. He wondered how a pastor would be everywhere with a woman, and yet they are not married, and people are not seeing fault in this.

Tino further questioned Sandra's relationship with Selman, wondering if she is just an associate or more than that. He urged Selman to set the record straight on his relationship with Sandra.

