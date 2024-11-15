Umar Musa Yar'Adua University Graduate Hawks Pure Water Despite Having First Class Degree
- A man who graduated form the Umaru Musa Yar'adua University Katsina state has turned to hawking for survival
- The young man is identified as Mr Sham’unu Ishaq and he has a Bachelor of Science in Education, Biology
- He has said poverty is trying to kill him and he asked for public assistance in getting a job to sustain himself
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.