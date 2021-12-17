A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnus has recently narrated how he got into selling packaged water after his failed attempt to get a job

Elvis shared that he completed school in 2016 and has never been able to acquire a stable corporate job

The idea to start his business came after realizing how difficult it is to get water in his community

A past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has granted an interview to Ghanaian widely read webisite, YEN.com.gh, where he opened up about his decision to start selling sachet water on commercial basis after being unemployed after school.

Elvis shared that he completed school in 2016 after pursuing a bachelor's degree in Natural Resources Management but has never had a stable full time job.

"I had my national service after school and since then, I have been in and out of quite a few jobs because I have never landed a full time job, just contracts."

Elvis on his way to deliver bags of water Photo credit: Kayjnr10/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young man narrated that his last job was with a contractor but after the contract came to an end, he had go stay home and start job searching all over.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Elvis shared that he has been without a regular 9-5 job for three months now but he decided to start his own business, after staying home for a month.

The reason behind selling packaged water

The KNUST alumnus realized what his community lacks and decided to find a solution to it. His quest to offer support birthed his business idea.

"My place isn't a big town, and the cars which supply the bags of water do not come here everyday. So sometimes there will be shortage of bags of water in town because the trucks to deliver the water would not come! I therefore thought it wise to venture into that business."

He revealed that he has been in the business for three months now.

Plans for the future

Elvis shared that he wishes to secure a corporate job soon but he plans to keep working on the water business on part time basis.

"Looking forward to gain a corporate job and this will be my part time job, which I intend to continue doing regardless."

Elvis is available for all job opportunities. He can be reached on 0240105765.

The story of another frustrated graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that though Wonder Jodocus was born into a financially disadvantaged family, he refused to throw in the towel and has earned a degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

After years of braving the odds, he graduated with a Bachelor of Public Health Nursing degree from the prestigious university in July 2019 and completed his mandatory national service at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (Comboni) at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

He said:

''I started and completed my mandatory national service this year from April 2020 to April 2021.''

Source: Legit