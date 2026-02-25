University of Ibadan Student Who Wrote UTME 3 Times Bags First Class in Law, Shares Experience
- A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a first class
- He celebrated himself online and shared how he missed out on law for two years before gaining admission in his third trial
- His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat
A Nigerian man celebrated as he signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.
Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Oluwafemi shared how he struggled to gain admission before graduating with a first class.
From 3-time UTME to UI first-class graduate
Identified on X as @holumitz123, the first-class law graduate narrated how he missed the cut-off mark twice.
He wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2017 and 2018 but finally got in in 2019.
His X tweet read:
"2017: Missed UI Law cut-off mark by 2 marks. 2018: Was 0.28 shy of the cut-off mark. 2019: Got admission into UI, having beaten the cut-off by 2.13. 2025: Bagged LL.B. Truly, God makes everything beautiful in its time. Unto the next."
See his X tweet below:
Source: Legit.ng
