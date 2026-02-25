A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a first class

He celebrated himself online and shared how he missed out on law for two years before gaining admission in his third trial

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian man celebrated as he signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Oluwafemi shared how he struggled to gain admission before graduating with a first class.

From 3-time UTME to UI first-class graduate

Identified on X as @holumitz123, the first-class law graduate narrated how he missed the cut-off mark twice.

He wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2017 and 2018 but finally got in in 2019.

His X tweet read:

"2017: Missed UI Law cut-off mark by 2 marks. 2018: Was 0.28 shy of the cut-off mark. 2019: Got admission into UI, having beaten the cut-off by 2.13. 2025: Bagged LL.B. Truly, God makes everything beautiful in its time. Unto the next."

Source: Legit.ng