A graduate of Redeemer's University melts hearts online as he mentioned in his viral post that he was once admitted into the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) but had to drop out, explaining why.

He mentioned that he, who was once a dropout, is now a graduate and shared the degree he finished with from the university.

Emmanuel Oluwatosin wrote that several years ago, he made a big decision to drop out of the University of Ilorin and explained why in the same sentence.

He shared:

"From Dropout to First Class Graduate 🎓✨ A few years ago, I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life - I dropped out of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). I wasn’t doing well in the course I was offered (Physics), and deep down, I knew it wasn’t where I was meant to be."

As a result of the decision, he wrote another JAMB, and despite his score, he was able to secure admission into Redeemer's University, where he studied Computer Science.

"Starting over wasn’t easy. I wrote another JAMB, and even then, my score was quite low. But by grace, the cutoff mark was reduced that year, and I got admitted into Redeemer's University to study Computer Science."

He shared a memory he hasn’t forgotten, explaining that someone had mocked him because of his UTME score, as the person felt it didn’t qualify him to study Computer Science.

"I still remember vividly - during my registration, one of the staff looked at my JAMB score and made fun of me for wanting to study Computer Science. That moment stung, but it also fueled me. It became my reason to push harder and prove that I could do it."

"Fast forward to today… I graduated with a First Class degree in Computer Science 🥳💻 And not just that - I also have two years of experience as a Frontend Developer. Balancing school and coding wasn’t easy, but it was worth it."

"I’m especially grateful to my elder brother, Tobi Oladiran, who encouraged me to start afresh when things didn’t go as planned."

"I may not be where my mates are, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come. This journey taught me that your setbacks don’t define you, your perseverance does."

"As I celebrate this milestone, I’m also open to Frontend Developer roles where I can apply my skills, grow, and contribute to building meaningful digital experiences."

"Here’s to new beginnings, growth, and grace. 🙏✨"

