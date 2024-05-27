After 4 Months, Nigerian Lady Finally Secures First Job in Canada as Food Server, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada for greener pastures has shared her joy after getting her first job
- According to the young woman, she searched for a job for four months before she was able to get her first work
- Social media users reacted massively to the video shared on the TikTok app with many tapping into her video
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A Nigerian lady's exciting video about bagging her first job in Canada has gone viral on social media.
According to the lady, she was able to secure her first job after staying for about four months abroad.
Lady excited after securing first job
The lady with the handle @rosyreal1 said she got employed as a food server in Canada after months of unemployment.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
She further appreciated God for changing her story for good and making her life turn out better.
In her words:
"From deputy director at NAFDAC to food server at Canada. My Canada humble beginnings. My story has changed. God knows the end from the beginning. When I landed in Canada it took me 4 months to get my first job as a food server. Today the story has changed for good."
Source: Legit.ng