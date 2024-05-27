A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada for greener pastures has shared her joy after getting her first job

According to the young woman, she searched for a job for four months before she was able to get her first work

Social media users reacted massively to the video shared on the TikTok app with many tapping into her video

A Nigerian lady's exciting video about bagging her first job in Canada has gone viral on social media.

According to the lady, she was able to secure her first job after staying for about four months abroad.

Lady gets job as food server Photo credit: @rosyreal1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited after securing first job

The lady with the handle @rosyreal1 said she got employed as a food server in Canada after months of unemployment.

She further appreciated God for changing her story for good and making her life turn out better.

In her words:

"From deputy director at NAFDAC to food server at Canada. My Canada humble beginnings. My story has changed. God knows the end from the beginning. When I landed in Canada it took me 4 months to get my first job as a food server. Today the story has changed for good."

Source: Legit.ng