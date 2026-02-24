Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church has bagged a new appointment

The appointment was described as a strategic milestone that had aligned academic leadership with moral and spiritual authority

Registrar, Mr Mayokun Olumeru, said the university had been honoured by her acceptance, describing her as a guardian of values and a steady moral compass

Lagos state - Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has been appointed Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

The appointment was announced by the university shortly after she was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Humanity (Honoris Causa) at its 15th convocation ceremony.

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, names Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of RCCG General Overseer Enoch Adeboye, as its new Chancellor. Photo credit: RCCGCityofDavid

Appointment announced after convocation honour

In a statement issued on Monday, February 23, by the institution’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, the university said the new Chancellor would preside over convocations, confer degrees and serve as the ceremonial head of the institution, Punch reported.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, described the development as a significant milestone in the university’s growth and long-term vision.

University describes move as symbolic and strategic

According to the statement, the appointment reflects more than ceremonial recognition.

“The conferment and subsequent appointment of the globally revered cleric, fondly known as Mummy G.O., signal what observers have described as ‘a convergence of scholarship and sanctity’, a rare alignment of intellectual excellence and spiritual authority at the summit of university governance,” the statement read.

Prof. Asikhia added that the university was confident her leadership experience and moral standing would reinforce its institutional values and academic direction.

Adeboye’s experience highlighted by management

Further emphasising her credentials, the statement noted that her influence extends beyond her role within the church, Vanguard reported.

“For decades, she has functioned not merely as consort to a global spiritual leader, but as an institutional builder, a counsellor of nations, and a matriarch whose disciplined grace has fortified one of the world’s largest Christian movements,” it said.

Registrar welcomes new Chancellor

The Registrar, Mayokun Olumeru, also welcomed the appointment, describing it as an honour for the Caleb university and praising Adeboye’s moral leadership.

He referred to her as “a guardian of values, and a steady moral compass in turbulent times.”

Pastor Adeboye, a senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is widely known for her work in education, family counselling and youth mentorship.

The wife of RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye, takes office as Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos. Photo credit: @Page_adventure

The convocation ceremony also saw Caleb University graduate 1,924 students, including 96 First Class graduates and 22 recipients of doctoral degrees.

