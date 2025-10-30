Pastor Folu Adeboye recalled the terrifying New Year’s Day moment that could have ended in tragedy

Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared an account of how divine discernment saved her household from what could have been a deadly incident.

Speaking during a recent church service, the revered matriarch, fondly called Mummy G.O., narrated how someone brought poisoned food to their home on January 1st, when family and friends had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

According to her, the cleric immediately felt something was wrong the moment she saw the food in the kitchen.

Pastor Folu Adeboye recalls the terrifying New Year's Day moment that could have ended in tragedy.

She recounted:

“Someone brought poisoned food to our house on New Year’s Day when many people were around to celebrate with us. The moment I saw the food in the kitchen, my spirit was troubled, and I knew there was something wrong."

Acting on what she described as a divine prompting, Pastor Folu said she instructed that the food should not be served to anyone. Instead, she asked that it be given to their dog.

Her instruction would later prove life-saving.

She stated:

“I told them to give the food to the dog. An hour later, the gateman came to tell me that the dog had died."

Mummy G.O. expressed deep gratitude to God for the spirit of discernment, emphasizing that the situation could have been disastrous if anyone had eaten the poisoned food.

She urged Christians to remain sensitive to spiritual warnings and never ignore the inner voice of caution, no matter how ordinary a situation appears.

Watch the testimony here:

Pastor Folu Adeboye shares how a strange food gift almost claimed the lives of the Adeboye household.

