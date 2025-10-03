Pastor Adeboye’s Wife Narrates How 2 Witches Who Tried To Kill Her Confessed To Her, Video Trends
- Pastor Folu Adeboye, the wife of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCC),) has shared an interesting story
- Pastor Adeboye's wife said two witches tried to kill her some years ago, but did not succeed in their plan
- According to Mummy G.O.witcheskill, as she is fondly called, the two witches came to her to confess their sin at the Ebute Meta church
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Redemption Camp - Pastor Folu Adeboye, the wife of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said two witches who tried to kill her confessed to her at the Ebute Metta church years ago.
Mrs Adeboye said the witches confessed after they were taught the importance of restitution in the Sunday school.
She encouraged RCCG members not to joke with the power of the holy spirit at all in their lives.
Late Pastor Taiwo & Bimbo Odukoya's daughter Tolu confirms end of her marriage, clip draws reactions
Pastor Adeboye’s wife stated this while preaching during a church programme at the RCCG.
In the video shared by Church Gist on Facebook, she said:
“Don’t let us joke with the power of the holy spirit at all. You can’t be a successful gate protector without the power. He will show you the evil that is coming. He will lead you and guide you to higher heights.
“He will help you even to conquer the enemy. And the enemies are around, they are there.
“I told you evil adversaries at Ebute Metta. Two witches came simultaneously to me after they had received the lecture in the Sunday school on restitution.
“They came to me that we had wanted to kill you. We couldn’t kill you. I said I don’t even know that you exist because I can’t feel you in my life.
“Breathe, there is no other power that is greater than the power of God.”
Adeboye, wife share passionate hug on altar
Recall that a video showing how RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and his wife Folu marked their 58th wedding anniversary trended online.
The heartwarming but short clip captured the moment Adeboye and his wife shared a passionate hug on the church altar.
The video has quickly gained attention, with many Nigerians congratulating the Christian couple.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.