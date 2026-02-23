A graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure grabbed attention on social media with his CGPA

He mentioned that he took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2019 and shared what he scored

The individual also mentioned the name of the university he initially applied for before changing to FUTA to study

FUTA graduate shares his CGPA

Moses Udah explained that he had hoped for a better score to study his dream course at the University of Ibadan, UNIBADAN, but everything changed due to the score he got in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, also known as UTME.

He wrote:

"From 192 in JAMB to 4.72 CGPA (2nd Overall BGS, MTS - #FUTA)"

"I’m excited to reintroduce myself - not just as a fresh graduate, but as someone transformed by six years of purpose, discipline, and God’s grace."

"🌱 Where It All Began:"

"In 2019, I scored 192/400 in JAMB — far below what I had hoped for and certainly not enough for my dream of studying Mathematics at the University of Ibadan. In that moment, everything I had imagined for my future seemed to collapse. I felt lost, discouraged, and unsure of what direction to take next."

As a result of the score and how he felt at the moment, he shared the conversation he had with an individual that changed his mind and made him pick another school.

He explained:

"Then one day, someone said to me:"

"Have you heard about FUTA? You don’t have to be exceptionally brilliant before entering FUTA, but FUTA will transform you into a world-class student. Your score is enough, Moses."

"Those words didn’t just give me hope - they shifted my entire mindset. They redirected my path, revived my passion, and reminded me that destiny isn’t determined by one exam score. They became the spark that pushed me to believe again, to fight again, and to dream again. And with that renewed conviction, I walked into FUTA - and I went on to become the best version of myself: a professional mathematician."

After following the advice of the individual, he spoke about his journey to FUTA and how he worked on himself to get a better CGPA.

FUTA graduate shares academic journey

He mentioned the CGPA he had in 100L

"📘 The Journey."

"Gaining admission into the Federal University of Technology Akure marked the beginning of a story far greater than anything I had imagined. Stepping onto that campus, I carried big dreams but very little direction. My 100 level was a true test of resilience - no mentorship, no clear guidance, just raw determination pushing me forward. I ended the year with a 4.41 GPA and 4.43 CGPA. Good, but not the excellence I envisioned, not the standard I believed I could reach."

"Everything changed in 200L when two people stepped into my life at exactly the right time - Demilade Aliu and Abdulwahab Ridwan. Their mentorship brought clarity where there was confusion, structure where there was struggle, and strategy where there was uncertainty. Coupled with the unique, rigorous, and inspiring teaching methods of my MTS lecturers, something inside me shifted."

"My confidence strengthened."

"My goals sharpened."

"My passion deepened."

"And from that moment onward, I wasn’t just studying Mathematics - I was becoming a mathematician."

"🏆 What followed was nothing short of a six-year transformation:"

"8 Dean’s List out of 10 semesters."

"Three perfect 5.0 GPAs — highest in my set."

"80+ in 23 courses and 90+ in 6 courses."

"Graduated as 2nd Overall Best Graduating Student (CGPA: 4.72)."

"Privileged to lecture 500+ 100L students (twice)."

"Also lectured 200+ 300L students."

"Proficient in Matlab, Maple, R, Python, and LaTeX."

"Fondly called Lecturers’ Favourite."

"Recognized for solving problems in seconds."

"Engaged in academic research and publications."

"Served as Class Representative in my final semester."

"🙏 Gratitude."

"My heart is full. To FUTA, my department, and every dedicated lecturer - thank you for shaping me."

