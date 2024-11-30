A FUTA graduate has celebrated her academic success as she bagged first class with a 5.0 GPA from the university

Revealing that she maintained a strong GPA five times in school, many said her brilliance is rare

Among those who congratulated her were a few Nigerians who offered her advice on what they thought would help her

A brilliant Nigerian lady who graduated from Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has celebrated her achievement.

The first class FUTA graduate said that she maintained a 5.0 GPA for five consecutive times while in school.

FUTA graduate celebrated

Studying metallurgical and materials engineering, the lady said that she graduated in top 2% of her class.

She (@_adeayo) congratulated herself as she shared photos showing her in a graduation gown. People praised her for being consistently hardworking.

@AhmadLolade said:

"Congratulations, Engr. 5 times consecutive 5.0/5.0 is a lot of work and consistency."

@owoyemionifade said:

"Awwwwwwww. Finally found someone from my department. I'm happy for you."

@Abdulazeez_KT said:

"5 times! You people are hottt. Congratulations."

@TundeOP said:

"God I do really wonder how this people do it perfect score of 5.0 is mental I don’t see people like this humans or part of us. Congratulations anyways."

@OlumideMatthew3 said:

"Congratulations queen this course wan take my life."

@Didiola_ said:

"Congratulations Timi, well done."

@Emeka_Onyeocha said:

"Congrats, please don't go waste your time on nysc, start applying for PhD abroad."

@Chuckymedellin said:

"Top 2% ke ?: Is it possible for anybody to do better than this? his na top 1% .1 of 1. Congratulations."

@fabulousxavjosh said:

"Congratulations sis. More to come. Cheers."

@nikwat_blinks said:

"Beauty with brains. Congratulations."

@SomoTimmy37749 said:

"No be rice and beans ooo. Clear road!!!!!!"

nemz

@neme_is_tired said:

"You people are intelligent o. Congratulations."

