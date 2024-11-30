FUTA Graduate who Maintained 5.0 GPA Five Times Bags First Class Degree: "Apply for PhD Abroad"
- A FUTA graduate has celebrated her academic success as she bagged first class with a 5.0 GPA from the university
- Revealing that she maintained a strong GPA five times in school, many said her brilliance is rare
- Among those who congratulated her were a few Nigerians who offered her advice on what they thought would help her
A brilliant Nigerian lady who graduated from Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has celebrated her achievement.
The first class FUTA graduate said that she maintained a 5.0 GPA for five consecutive times while in school.
FUTA graduate celebrated
Studying metallurgical and materials engineering, the lady said that she graduated in top 2% of her class.
She (@_adeayo) congratulated herself as she shared photos showing her in a graduation gown. People praised her for being consistently hardworking.
See her post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@AhmadLolade said:
"Congratulations, Engr. 5 times consecutive 5.0/5.0 is a lot of work and consistency."
@owoyemionifade said:
"Awwwwwwww. Finally found someone from my department. I'm happy for you."
@Abdulazeez_KT said:
"5 times! You people are hottt. Congratulations."
@TundeOP said:
"God I do really wonder how this people do it perfect score of 5.0 is mental I don’t see people like this humans or part of us. Congratulations anyways."
@OlumideMatthew3 said:
"Congratulations queen this course wan take my life."
@Didiola_ said:
"Congratulations Timi, well done."
@Emeka_Onyeocha said:
"Congrats, please don't go waste your time on nysc, start applying for PhD abroad."
@Chuckymedellin said:
"Top 2% ke ?: Is it possible for anybody to do better than this? his na top 1% .1 of 1. Congratulations."
@fabulousxavjosh said:
"Congratulations sis. More to come. Cheers."
@nikwat_blinks said:
"Beauty with brains. Congratulations."
@SomoTimmy37749 said:
"No be rice and beans ooo. Clear road!!!!!!"
nemz
@neme_is_tired said:
"You people are intelligent o. Congratulations."
UNILAG first class graduate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who finished secondary school about a decade ago finally completed his first degree from the University of Lagos (Unilag).
The man shared that he made a CGPA of 4.84 from Unilag and spoke of how he maintained a high grade point in the university.
