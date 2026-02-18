A fresh law graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI) has become a viral sensation on social media owing to her fascinating project topic

The lady had celebrated making history in her family as she finished with a second-class honours from the prestigious institution, but people quickly noticed her project topic

Some expressed eagerness to read her project work when it is published, while others were impressed by the topic she used

Abboud Mariam Chizaram, a recent law graduate from the University of Ibadan, has caught the attention of many internet users on X (formerly Twitter) for her interesting project topic.

The young lady celebrated bagging a second-class honours degree from UI and displayed the front cover of her project work, and the topic grabbed people's attention.

University of Ibadan law graduate's project topic

According to Mariam, she is the first in her bloodline to get past high school, adding that she believes her late parents are proud of her academic achievement.

Mariam, who also shared a photoshoot of herself, reintroduced herself on X with great pride. She tweeted:

"Reintroducing,

"ABBOUD, M.C.

"LL.B., Second Class Honors (Upper Division).

"First in my bloodline to get past high school! Dad and Mom, I know you’re proud."

Her project topic reads:

"Let God judge them but send them to him first: Reclaiming justice in Nigeria through enforced capital punishment."

Mariam also displayed the dedication page of her project, showing the heartfelt dedication she penned.

Mariam disclosed that she had actually written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) five times and had finished her secondary school education since 2014.

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail UI Law graduate's project work

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the law graduate's project work below:

@olutomidehans said:

"Congratulations. I love the topic of your project, it will be a good read."

@fattylincorn_01 said:

"Alhamdulillah im so happy for you. Congratulations."

@Prithee_p said:

"Such beautifully crafted words filled with so much love and longing.

"They are proud of you baby girl."

@Onise_iyanu said:

"Congratulations Mariam.

"The throne of God is your limit."

@Theophilusiga said:

"Your dedication moved me. Congratulations, brilliant one. A product from UI is a walking brilliance."

@eniolafaruq3 said:

"Can you publish your project? I want to read please!!"

@viqforlan said:

"Big congratulations.

"What an interesting topic to write on."

@DarkSharell said:

"It's so creative and captivating. I just know that it's something I'd definitely want to read."

@FineAgabus said:

"I read the dedication tears left my eyes. I'm proud of you, beautiful woman.

"It stirred something in me. It is well with us."

