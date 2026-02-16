A young Nigerian man complained after he discovered that his younger sister had installed a CCTV camera on a house

He explained that his younger sister had given him the house project and sent money from Italy for the work

However, he later discovered that she had secretly installed a CCTV camera in the house without his knowledge

A Nigerian man expressed disappointment and a lack of trust in his sister after she installed a CCTV camera in the house he is building for her with the money she sent from Italy.

The individual explained that he is building a house for his sister who is abroad, as she handed the project to him to handle.

Brother fumes after sister monitors house project.

Source: TikTok

Man laments as sister installs CCTV

However, he recently discovered that his sister had found a way to install a CCTV camera at the building site.

The man lamented the lack of trust from his sister, saying she would not have done so if she truly trusted him.

In a video posted by the user, @gistburg, the individual could be heard narrating his experience.

He said:

"Guys, see my sister o. my sister dey Italy, she give me this project make I help am do. Na eim my sister get mind, go Carey CCTV camera go put for site, when I dey build house for am."

"Na my younger sister o, na eim dey do this thing. how una see am, so if this girl no trust me, why she go carry this project give me make I help am do."

As a result of what she did by installing a CCTV camera on the project she gave to him, he said he is angry and is thinking of abandoning her project.

Man laments as sister installs CCTV at building site.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, he continued:

"I don vex, I'm thinking of leaving this project for her because this this wey she do een."

"Why you go carry CCTV camera, go put for site, when I dey suffer dey help you. Small pikin, our last born wey I senior."

Reactions as man shares painful story

Adedamola Gomez noted:

"it saves you the stress of everyday video and sending pictures."

Lummy said:

"If your mind clean u no go panic."

Arinze Austin Ikechukwu noted:

"There's nothing wrong with that. if you are a good person, continue doing good, only God can reward."

Phil shared:

"I see notting with wrong here."

lvrd sam01 added:

"Oga rest like say u trust urslf. she is 💯 ryt."

KayKay wrote:

"Just continue the project bro. my friend elder brother do the same for him.We usually show him the processing when he calls from America.its just to see how far you have gone with it .it's not about trust issue they also wants to see from their end while monitoring the project. so no vex bro."

userfirstladyb noted:

"It’s not for u she just want to be part of her project and also see our fast her work is ooo and our good the worker are doing."

Younglin shated:

"It’s good bro, just understand…. Imagine you investing all your lifesaving into a project…. And ended up being lied to…. She trust you but human beings do change, she’s just securing and assuring herself which is good….. you don’t know what she’s going through to get that money to invest in the project."

emmy said:

"It's not matter of trust but safety. she didn't do anything wrong."

Watch the video below:

