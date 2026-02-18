A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after facing terrible challenges at her apartment

In a video, she suggested that her apartment might be 'cursed' and narrated the experiences she encountered

Emotional reactions trailed her post as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her pain over the unfortunate events that have plagued her since moving into a new apartment.

The lady, who has been facing one challenge after another, believes that her apartment may be cursed, hindering her progress and overall well-being.

Lady claims that she's living in a cursed apartment in Nigeria. Photo credit: @forvrsoft/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about 'cursed' apartment

Identified as @forvrsoft on TikTok, she shared her harrowing experience with her followers, sparking lots of emotional reactions and opinions from concerned netizens.

According to her, the troubles began shortly after she moved into the apartment in January 2025, starting with her iPhone 15 Pro developing a green screen issue.

Despite her efforts to repair the device, she was faced with a hefty price tag, leading her to settle for a more affordable alternative.

However, this was just the beginning of her ordeal, as the subsequent phones she purchased kept on spoiling out of the blues.

Her most recent loss was an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which broke just five months after purchase.

The lady lamented that her financial situation had taken a significant hit, leaving her unable to lend money to friends as she once did.

She is now desperate to move out of the apartment, appealing to her followers for assistance in finding a new place to stay.

She emphasised that she is a considerate and easy-going person to live with, and is willing to share accommodation with others.

In her words:

"I think I'm living in apartment that is cursed, apartment that is hindering my progress. Probably this apartment is demonic, I don't know. But I moved here January 2025 and ever since then this apartment has been hell for me. I moved here January, February my phone just spoilt. I was using 15 pro, I took it to Ikeja, it showed green screen. I have to change the screen when they tell me the price because that phone was latest phone. When they told me the price I said no I cannot do it. I had to add money to the phone and collect ordinary 14.

"I started creating content and I was like this 14 is nice but the camera back camera is not really sharp the way I want. I go for 14 pro max. You guys the 14 pro max is not used 5 month. July this 14 pro max fell down and it broke all of a sudden. It's not pressing anymore but like since I moved into this house like back to back when something is happening to you like 4 different times that I have to change my phone in this apartment. I'm the friend that you can call to borrow you 200K, 250K but now you can't even call me to borrow you 100K because I don't even have. The main reason why I'm making this video is to ask everybody watching this video if you have apartment in your compound or you have a room in your own apartment maybe it's like a 3 bedroom, 2 bedroom and you're not using the second room and you're willing to share.

"Please I'm a very calm person I dn't overdo. I don't make life hard for anybody that we're living together trust me. I just need to move out of this my apartment honestly. I would have come over here that people should contribute for me but honestly to pay this my rent but honestly I don't want to pay the rent of this house. People have been trapped in this apartment for the past 3 years, 4 years and they have been doing the same thing that they have been doing. It's not the kind of life that I want for myself like I've been putting so much work into my brand sales is coming small small but I can't see where the money is going and I'm not someone that overspend. So what is going on I don't know. Please help me, please guys help me. I'm begging you guys."

Reactions as lady shares experience in strange apartment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@QUEEN ELIXIR said:

"Psalm 24,51,91 every night, ensure there is water and keep light on. Could be candle, lamp or bulb."

@LIFESTYLE WITH AMARA said:

"I went from cry having 6m to having nothing , I went from making 200k every month to begging for sub na God save me ooo."

@Kayla added:

"Your mindset is really keeping you stagnant, once you start believing in curses, everything around you starts feeling cursed, seat down check your daily routine and how you spend and so your relationship with God, the Bible says no one has the power to curse when God hasn’t, work on your mindset, double your effort and pray daily, everything will be fine."

See the post below:

