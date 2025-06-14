A kind-hearted daughter changed her parents' bad living conditions and moved them into a modern apartment

The lady furnished the new house with everything that would give them deserved comfort in their old age

Many people who saw where her parents were living before she moved them appreciated her wonderful gesture

A Nigerian lady has remembered her parents after making it in life. She changed their story with her wealth.

The grateful daughter moved her parents out of the trenches to her new home to give them the comfort they had never enjoyed.

The lady makes her parents happy with their new apartment. Photo source: @amarviva

Source: TikTok

Well-furnished apartment for parents

The lady captioned her video "Finally moved my parents to a new house" to show that she had always wanted to do just that.

At the beginning of her viral TikTok clip, she (@amarviva) showed her father sitting in front of a rough room with peeling walls.

The environment captured the parents' living conditions before the lady intervened and lifted them out of poverty.

The lady's father examines his new bed with happiness. Photo source: @amarviva

Source: TikTok

Daughter makes parents happy

The old house had tattered chairs and clothes littering the space for lack of a wardrobe.

When she took them to a nicer apartment, the family expressed joy as the father knelt in thanksgiving to God.

Their new home had painted walls, comfy furniture, and a flat screen TV for their entertainment. Her father checked all the rooms in the apartment with gratitude written all over his face.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Brown Skin Girl said:

"You couldn't build a house but you rented a good house and gave them shelter, may your own children build you houses, your children's children will take care of you too."

BOB_SAVAGE said:

"I laugh some fathers that don’t value a girl child, nah for old age him go regret."

user6933975023522 said:

"A lot of girls uplift their homes but the parents will still value the boys more."

ThelmaGodson said:

"Mother's Can never change, she still carry carpet from the old house."

Ellar said:

"I did same for my single mom also, with beautiful & luxury furnitures and deco, but in a single room self contain, because my mom will complain that I wasted money, if it was too big , since it was a rented apartment, anyways she saved my money and stress ni."

cameronbondswell said:

"This is so wholesome and the fact that the first thing they did was give GOD all the glory???? HALLELUJAH."

Uqochukwu said:

"You see this is the reason we all hustle. I remember moving my own from a public yard too. I was just starting off. And it was hard. But I had to do it. Had to give them a better life. This year they will be moving from the flat to there own house. And they don't even know that yet."

Daughter transforms mother's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an epic transformation captured the hearts of social media users, as a Nigerian woman showed the renovation of her mother's village home.

The before-and-after clip, which showed the extensive renovation, got many people praising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng