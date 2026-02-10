A Nigerian lady who migrated overseas has publicly lamented about the reality of life overseas, which is contrary to what she had in mind

According to her, she moved abroad with the mindset that things would be easier, only to realise that it is not a bed of roses there

Her TikTok post elicited mixed reactions, with some netizens encouraging her to stay strong abroad, while others made light of her concern

A lady, known on TikTok as @livng.notes, has expressed worry about her life since she left Nigeria.

While she didn't disclose how long she hasbeen abroad, the lady admitted that the reality on the ground is quite in contrast with what she had in mind back in Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady discovers that life abroad is not a bed of roses. Photo Credit: @livng.notes

Source: TikTok

According to @livng.notes, she moved abroad thinking that life would be easier, only to realise on getting there that it is not all rosy.

She shared a video of herself looking worried with the caption that captured her thoughts.

"You moved abroad thinking it'll be easier, now you have $10 to your name," she wrote.

Her post has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

A Nigerian lady finds out that life is not easier abroad. Photo Credit: @livng.notes

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's situation abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

zaid_-_pro said

"Send me d ten dollars make I use am buy garri rice groundnut indomie yam beans and provisions send fr you."

Abiola Oyesola said:

"It might be slow but believe me you’re gn look back someday and be proud 👏 peace ✌️& love."

Abdulai Yusuf said:

"Hey look at me you’re coming back strong you’re going to excel beyond imagination millions of dollars will be attached to your name."

ANTHONY MICHAEL said:

"Me 1 month in a new county Omo I wanna go home 😂 but I remember how e be for home omo I stay oo now it’s making sense."

💎🦅smart🇬🇧 👑 said:

"Fund the 10$ for Fx make we scalp am😭😩 trust me girl Ure fine atleast u had the courage and mind to take a step."

kvng~Marve said:

"It might be slow but believe me you’re gon look back someday and be proud."

KLIMSON said:

"Lol oya come back Nigeria na sis."

Theo Lee said:

"Gonna take a while but eventually all will be available without u breaking a sweat."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK had shared her emotional struggles of living without her family.

Lady married to White man laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady living in Europe who is married to a White man had shared her frustrations as she remains poor.

According to the lady, she and her husband got married in Nigeria about 14 years ago, before they moved to Italy. She said she also had the mentality that getting married to an Oyinbo man would make her financially fine.

The lady noted that her husband is a nice and sweet person, but she did not look at all those things when they were about getting married. She said what she was looking at was the money she could make if she got married to an Oyinbo man. According to her, she believed it when she was told there is money to be made when she marries an Oyinbo man, but she discovered it to be untrue.

Source: Legit.ng