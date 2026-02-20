An elderly Nigerian man was reportedly deported from the United States after living there for over five decades

His granddaughter shared the emotional story on TikTok, saying he had no home or support in Nigeria

The 70-year-old was said to have been deported without documentation, sparking sympathy and debate online

An elderly Nigerian man has reportedly been deported from the United States after living in the country for more than half his whole life.

The report was shared by his granddaughter on social media.

According to her, her grandfather, who left Nigeria as a teenager, was deported from the United States (US) after living there for more than five decades.

US-based elderly man deported to Nigeria

The woman, identified on TikTok as @magicm_6, shared the emotional story while seeking help and support for her grandfather.

She said that the elderly man, whom she identified as Joe, left Nigeria at the age of 19 and has lived in the United States ever since.

She explained that after nearly 50 years abroad, he has now been deported to Nigeria despite having no home or immediate support system in the country.

She wrote in the TikTok post:

"This morning, I woke up to the saddest news. I could’ve ever received. My grandfather who has been in the United States, who has no longer have a place to live in Nigeria has been deported after living nearly 5 decades in the United States."

The lady added that most of his family members live in the United States and that he has no place to stay in Nigeria.

She added.

"All his families here He has no place to live back home. To wake up to the news that he can never return has been truly heartbreaking."

Providing further details in the comment section of her post, she stated that her grandfather is about 70 years old and has not returned to Nigeria since leaving as a teenager.

She said:

“Moral of the story is, he is 70 years old! Hasn’t been back home since he was 19 or in his early 20s. Nigeria is completely different.

He was deported without documentation or any calls.”

“Everything is happening so fast; we still haven’t heard from him.”

Reactions to Nigerian being deported from US

The emotional post has sparked reactions online, with many expressing sympathy for the elderly man and concern over the challenges he may face adjusting to life in a country he has not lived in for decades. Some of the comments are below.

Cody Sias questioned:

"What did he do that warranted not becoming a citizen for FIFTY years?"

Kam The Millionaire said"

"I want to be deported so baddddd and I’m FROM America. I’ll trade places with him. He can come back! I don’t even have to pack nothing, I’m ready to go right NOW."

lizzie noah commented:

"Some people are so heartless, my god. atp who cares if he had the actual proper documents. this is stolen land, no arbitrary drawn borders exist in the real world. i hope you can do something to get him back."

