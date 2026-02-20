A UNILAG graduate overcame severe financial struggles to earn a first-class degree in Computer Engineering

He worked as a private tutor and squatted with friends, facing job rejections before securing a Bloomberg placement

He graduated with a 4.54 CGPA and was crowned Best Male Graduating Student in his department

A Nigerian graduate has inspired many after sharing his journey from financial struggles to academic excellence at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The graduate, identified as Kuye Damilola, recounted how he overcame severe financial hardship to earn a first-class degree in Computer Engineering and was also crowned the Best Male Graduating Student in his department.

UNILAG first-class graduate shares struggle

According to him, after gaining admission, he began to face significant financial challenges that apparently lasted throughout his university years. To survive the harsh years, he had to work as a private tutor and play piano at events to earn money.

"I struggled financially and took on private tutoring and piano gigs outside school to keep up, working with the skill I had at the time," he wrote.

He also revealed that he never secured a bedspace from his first year to his final year, often squatting with friends and sleeping on floors, chairs, and concrete surfaces.

Then, he decided to reinvent himself by saving up to purchase a portable laptop that made him go into the tech space. In 2022, he began pursuing software engineering seriously and applied to numerous tech companies. Despite attending several interviews, he said he was constantly getting rejected.

He posted on his X page:

"In the same year, I applied to many big tech companies, interviewed with a few, but ended up being served the rejection plate all round (100+).

"Particularly, I got rejected by Bloomberg in 2022 after the final round (it took about 2 months of interviewing) for a summer internship role. I took the feedback, worked on them, and trusted God."

UNILAG student graduates with 4.54 CGPA

Finally, he added in his X post:

"In 2023, I interviewed with Bloomberg again, this time for a SWE Placement Role (to use as my SIWES / IT). Thankfully, from interviewing to getting an offer took only two weeks."

Academically, he explained that his cumulative grade point average (CGPA) improved gradually over time. During his final year, he achieved a first-class CGPA for the first time, recording a 5.0 GPA in one semester and 4.85 in another.

He eventually graduated with a CGPA of 4.54, finishing as the Best Male Graduating Student in the Computer Engineering department.

See his X posts below:

Reactions to first-class graduate's struggle story

@Web3Blush commented:

"Your story is so inspiring, congratulations Kuye."

@NetoBliss_Web3 wrote:

"Congrats bro. Sure showing us that it’s possible. We just have to lock in more."

@gozie_recon said:

"Congratulations and bigger wins assured in Christ."

@missolayinkaojo commented:

"Congratulations. It's always going to get better and better!"

