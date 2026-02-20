A young business administration student has completed his undergraduate studies at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, with honours

Before making his mark at Caleb University, the young man also led in primary and secondary school, where he served as the head boy both times

The fresh graduate celebrated his graduation online by also disclosing a key height he attained while on campus, earning him the admiration of netizens

Okpanachi David Adaole, a student at Caleb University, has celebrated graduating from the tertiary institution in style.

In a TikTok post, David shared throwback pictures from his primary and secondary school, noting that he was the head boy both times.

A Caleb University student, Okpanachi David Adaole, graduates with honours. Photo Credit: @bigdave_official

Caleb University student blows his trumpet

David also posted a picture of himself in the Caleb University academic gown, with details about himself at the bottom of the photo.

Just like he led in primary and secondary school, David's university photo information showed he also served as the president of the Caleb University Business Administration Students Association (CUBASA), class of 2025.

An excited David remarked that he graduated from the university with honours. He quoted a statement someone said about him being the head and not the tail, noting that he took it very personally. David wrote:

"GRADUATE WITH HONOURS!! 🎓👨‍🎓

“David You’ll be the head and not the tail” I took that statement Very personal!!"

Social media users were impressed by David's consistency in leading at every level of his academic pursuit and praised him.

Okpanachi David Adaole is a fresh graduate of Caleb University. Photo Credit: @bigdave_official

Caleb University graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Caleb University's graduate's post below:

Snr.Mark said:

"Congrats bro 🎉.

"When you sha become President Remember Mark from TikTok."

Omotoyosi😍💕 said:

"Always aiming high."

pinkynaee said:

"You are who you think you are."

Theyallknownisher😍❤️👸 said:

"U nor carry the head for nothing o❤️Cogr."

MOPO said:

"Congratulations.

"Same here.

"Head Boy - primary school.

"Senior prefect - Secondary school.

"President, Nigerian institute of Civil Engineering student's affiliate, NAU - University."

KameyBeauty|Skincare|Lifestyle said:

"I hope you put energy into that skill. Being able to lead is a skill on its own, and it’s obvious that’s your strength."

FEMALE 🤍IFEANYICHUKWU🔥🌹 said:

"Now this is an achievement I want to see on my fyp. Congratulations president."

Lady bags first-class from Caleb University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had graduated from Caleb University with a first-class degree in cybersecurity.

The graduate, identified on X as @prettycyb3rgirl, shared a photo from her graduation photoshoot while announcing her success. In her post, she revealed that she graduated as the best student in her department.

Before announcing her graduation, she had shared a humorous post about her friends’ reactions to her success. She wrote that one friend suggested she should celebrate loudly by printing a banner with her picture and the words “FIRST CLASS” boldly written on it.

