A young man has celebrated completing his economics studies at the University of Ibadan despite having a setback during his first try

The man shared how he was denied admission during his first try, and shared the reason for not gaining admission

His story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the economics graduate on his academic feat and wished him the best

A Nigerian man, Ogunyinka Ibrahim, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Economics

Celebrating his academic feat on X, an excited Ibrahim shared his admission experience.

From denied admission to UI first class

In an X post by @Hibraheembamid1, the young man said he first tried to get into the university in 2019 but was denied because he did not make it to the cut-off mark.

He tried again in 2020 and made the cut-off, thereby gaining admission into the university.

The man wrote on X:

“In 2019, Aggregate was 60.25 and cutoff was 63, so I didn't make the admissions list. Tried again in 2020, Aggregate was 63.625, cutoff was 60 and I got in.

“Introducing.... OGUNYINKA, Ibrahim Bamidele. Bsc. Economics. First class honours. University of Ibadan.”

Netizens celebrate UI first class graduate

His story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the economics graduate on his academic feat.

@shaiguides said:

"Congratulations Bami, If you want a Full Funding and Scholarship to study in the USA . This is the right video for you. They might lift the ban soon How to Get Full Funding in USA: All Levels (Low GPA, GRE, WES, SOP, Schools Explained)."

@BabayemiYusuf said:

"One day , I wish to meet UI young generation Economics graduate. All I want to know is the intellectual I missed out on ! Congratulations."

@ayeniyemzy said:

"Congratulations Dy/Dx, Langranger Multiplier, Micro and macro economic variable."

@Gharmma1 said:

"Omo, you survived this department . Congratulations."

@paulsoye said:

"Congratulations to you brother. Keep soaring high."

@Theophilusiga said:

"Congratulations, achiever. You're one of the greats."

@Moctvo said:

"Eco 104 almost take my life that year. Congratulations."

@chubbygoattt said:

"This economist stuff enter ya blood You con deg economize yourself u no fit cut ya amoeba head."

