A Nigerian woman in Canada shared how she shipped foodstuffs and clothing items from Nigeria to Calgary in Canada

She gave a breakdown of how much she spent on shipping by sea, stating that the items she shipped weighed about 120kg

Many reacted as she mentioned how long it took her to receive the items, sparking reactions from other Nigerians abroad

A Nigerian woman shared how she shipped foodstuffs and clothes from her country to Canada.

She stated that the items she shipped weighed about 120kg, as she gave a breakdown of her shipping expenses.

Woman Ships Foodstuff and Clothes From Nigeria to Canada, Gives Breakdown of Shipping Expenses

Source: TikTok

The foodstuffs she shipped included beans, garri, semovita, cereal, and even some clothing items and hair extensions.

Shipping expenses from Nigeria to Canada

In a TikTok video by @tee_dagz, the woman stated that she paid N60,000 in Nigeria for it to be shipped by sea.

When it got to Canada, she spent $170CAD (N167,000)to receive the goods from the shipping company.

Her video was captioned:

“Foodstuff shipping from Nigeria to Canada.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigeria to Canada shipping expenses sparks reactions

@Máyọ̀wá said:

Ever since I know about sea cargo. I always bring in over 200kg of food. Air cargo is rubbish. People should stop using air cargo. Sea cargo is like 400 naira per kg while air is 7000 naira per kg. Although, it takes 1-2 months to get to Canada but it worth it

@Heeda said:

We cargo in March last year and this is Jan, we starting to run low. We don’t even know what some things cost here again.It worth it! My husband keep saying “tell me why you want us to go to Nigeria,we have all the food they eat at home” We are planning to cargo again please help with you cargo contact it’s cheaper

Bundlesbyzahra

Wow it’s cheap o I mean the shipping fee,pls who is your shipping agent and do they ship to Winnipeg pls?

@Global African Food Exporter said:

Thank you so much for sharing this Sis. I saw a post some days back on how someone was tired shipping from Nigeria. I had to encourage her that it's worth it. Your Video just confirmed my presentation to her. GOD Bless Mummy! @ Your Mum We're super excited making Shopping easy for All our clients Globally and Our Prices are heart warming

@UDO DI BA 1 said:

"Sea shipping has been delivered, my flight shipping never reach ooo and the shipping company can’t say what happened to my item."

@Moriels Oasis Market said:

"woww. nice. we are an African market in Calgary as well. well done, we have daily essentials."

@beckyakins5 said:

"I’m single and this will not work for me. Except I have someone I can pair with."

Woman Ships Foodstuff and Clothes From Nigeria to Canada, Gives Breakdown of Shipping Expenses

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng